Burnley and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Nottinghm Forest are expected to have a very busy January, as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad in what is his first transfer window.

Whilst he will want to bring in new faces, a priority has to be reducing the numbers the Reds have.

However, one exit that may happen, which he surely wouldn’t want, involves Joe Worrall. The centre-back has been a key performer for Forest over the past 18 months, and he is attracting interest from Burnley.

Here we assess the link and outline what could happen in the coming weeks.

What do we know so far?

Firstly, we know that Sean Dyche is a huge fan of the player. The Clarets have been monitoring Worrall for some time, with reports of a £10m bid being made almost three years ago, when Worrall wasn’t really proven.

As well as that, we know Forest’s situation is bleak. They have a bloated squad, and they won’t be winning promotion, so costs will have to be cut. If they can’t ship fringe players out, which will be tough, then sacrificing a star performer for a decent fee may be in the club’s best interests.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

Is it likely to happen?

After news of Burnley’s takeover today, you’d have to say yes.

The fresh investment from ALK Capital should give Dyche room to work in the transfer market, and bringing in cover for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski has to be a priority.

When you combine Forest’s position, the financial aspects and Burnley’s takeover, it all points to a deal potentially getting done in the coming weeks.