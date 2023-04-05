Burnley and Middlesbrough are both set to compete for the signature of Alfredo Morelos this summer.

Can either club win the race for the striker?

According to Teamtalk, the Championship clubs are in the mix to fight for the Rangers player in the upcoming transfer window.

However, both clubs will also face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves also reportedly interested in his services.

The Colombia international has also been linked with a potential move outside of the United Kingdom, with Spanish outfits Villarreal and Sevilla also monitoring his situation.

Morelos has been a contentious and prolific figure in Scottish football during his time with Rangers.

The 26-year old has an impressive record of 77 league goals across six seasons with the Scottish giants.

Morelos was crucial to the club securing the league title in 2021, scoring 12 and assisting four in Steven Gerrard’s championship winning side.

Game time has been more limited in this campaign, but the forward has still contributed nine goals and five assists from 27 appearances, including just 11 starts.

Premier League preparation?

With Burnley on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League, the Clarets will be preparing their transfer plans for life back in the top flight under Vincent Kompany.

Meanwhile, Boro find themselves in the fight for that second automatic promotion place with Michael Carrick’s side six points adrift of Sheffield United in 2nd place.

However, promotion could give them a chance at landing this ambitious transfer target.

Strong competition from a number of other Premier League clubs, as well as La Liga duo will make earning his signature quite difficult.

Morelos also has European pedigree having helped Rangers to the Europa League final last year, with the club ultimately falling just short in a final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

With the forward also out of contract in the summer, this move would represent strong value for whichever club earns his signature for next season.

Would Alfredo Morelos be a good signing for Burnley or Middlesbrough?

Burnley reinforced their forward line in January with the additions of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi but neither have been able to nail down a starting place under Kompany.

Morelos could prove the starting striker that Kompany needs for his side in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Boro’s pursuit of the forward may depend purely on the team’s ability to gain promotion as it is difficult to see them contending for his signature against top flight clubs.

But this also shows the club’s ambition regarding that promotion, with planning clearly in place in the event that a Premier League place is earned this season.