Carlton Palmer has warned Burnley and Middlesbrough that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos may not be Premier League quality.

The former England international believes the 26-year-old represents good value on a free transfer but isn't convinced he can cut it in the English top flight.

Burnley and Middlesbrough keen on Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

According to TEAMtalk, a host of English clubs are keen to capitalise on Morelos' impending Ibrox exit.

The hotheaded striker is out of contract with Rangers this summer and attracting attention from south of the border - with Burnley and Boro joining Premier League sides Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolves on the list of those keen.

Morelos has suitors in Spain as well and it's understood his representatives have held talks with both Sevilla and Villarreal.

Would Alfredo Morelos be a good signing for Burnley or Middlesbrough?

It's hard to argue with the Colombian's goalscoring record at Ibrox in terms of pure numbers - having scored 122 times and provided 58 assists in 264 games for the Scottish giants - but he's struggled this season and fallen down the pecking order.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has warned the two Championship clubs in pursuit the forward might not be a Premier League quality player.

He said: "Both Middlesbrough and Burnley are reported to be keeping tabs on Alfredo.

"Of course, they'll both be looking at the opportunity to take a player on his quality that is available on a free.

"Having read and listened to supporters up at Rangers, I'm not so sure he's Premier League quality - he's struggled this season.

"Given the fact that Rangers dominate most games, most weeks, a nine-goal return is poor. His link-up play, which is one of the biggest things he's got to his game, hasn't been the best this season.

"Ok, players can have bad seasons and bounce back. Maybe the fact he's available on a free gets into people's minds and they don't play as well, it takes a bit away from their game, but I'm not so sure he's Premier League quality."

The Clarets have already clinched promotion to the top flight while Boro are heading for the play-offs so they'll be lining up targets to make an impact in the Premier League.

Morelos has been brilliant at times during his spell at Rangers but given the way the Old Firm club dominate the majority of their games, his record in front of goal is not as impressive as it might first seem.

The Premier League and LaLiga interest in the 26-year-old suggests that Palmer's stance is not shared by everyone but they may see the striker as a low-cost gamble given his contract situation.