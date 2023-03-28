Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has touted Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick as possible replacements for Antonio Conte.

The Italian's exit has felt likely for a fair few weeks now and was confirmed by Spurs on Sunday evening - with Cristian Stellini stepping up as the caretaker boss and Ryan Mason appointed as his assistant.

It remains to be seen how quickly the north Londoners will look to name a permanent replacement for Conte but reports have indicated there is a 10-strong shortlist already.

Robinson, who played more than 100 times for Spurs between 2004 and 2008, has suggested they could look to some of the Championship's young coaching talent if they're willing to give a manager time to build a project.

He highlighted Kompany as someone they should consider before naming Carrick as well.

Robinson said: "For me, if you're going to give a manager time and you're going give them a project, look at what Vincent Kompany has done at Burnley.

"You give someone like that an opportunity. Is there a case for Vincent Kompany or Michael Carrick?"

Kompany has done a remarkable job since he took charge at Turf Moor after Burnley's relegation last season.

The Belgian led a squad rebuild in the summer, has the Clarets playing expansive football, and has them on course for the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League.

Carrick was appointed at Boro in October when the Teessiders were 21st in the table and has turned fortunes around - helping them climb to within three points of the automatic promotion place.

The Verdict

As two of the most exciting and high-profile coaches in the EFL, it's no surprise that both Carrick and Kompany have been named as potential suitors for the Spurs job.

What they have that some other EFL coaches don't is a significant profile in the game and that would help them quickly win the respect of the dressing room, which can be an issue for others that try to make the step up.

Even so, it feels too soon for either to be making the move to a club the size of Spurs and both would benefit from staying put.

It's hard to see either making the move during the season, either, so a swift appointment may be the best thing for Boro and Burnley.