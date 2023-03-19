Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens is on a list of managerial candidates that Blackpool will consider in the summer, as detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Seasiders are currently battling to avoid Championship survival, appointing Mick McCarthy in January to try and avoid the drop back to League One.

Wellens is the manager of Leyton Orient and has guided the O's top the fourth-tier summit - eight points clear in the automatic promotion race - with just 10 games to go

However, the vastly-experienced EFL manager has only signed a short-term deal and that is forcing the Seasiders to consider their next appointment.

As per the report, another former Blackpool player in Charlie Adam is also a name that the Blackpool hierarchy would consider, with the Scotsman currently behind the scenes at the Championship's top club Burnley.

The verdict

It is no surprise whatsoever to see Wellens appearing on a list as Blackpool consider their future beyond this season, although there is a very real possibility that Leyton Orient and Blackpool are playing their football in League One next time out.

With Adam on their list too, it will be interesting to see if it is someone who already has connections with the club who is tasked with the role.

As a manager, of course, Adam is an unknown entity but his understanding of the game, intelligence and experience behind the scenes at Burnley could make his appointment a risk worth taking.

Wellens is an exciting, progressive manager who comes with an incriedbly high ceiling when it comes to his future development as a coach and as a manager.