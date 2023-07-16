Not only do Manchester City possess a first-team that is unrivalled in world football but they also have an academy full of exciting talent and are continuing to produce stars of the game.

Of course, the Premier League champions will be looking to continue strengthening and improving the squad, whilst they will be looking at loan destinations for some of their rising talents, in order to continue individual development.

Seeing lots of their players shine last season whilst on temporary spells, in the likes of James Trafford, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, amongst others, it remains to be seen which youngsters are tasked with gaining EFL experience this time around.

Which Man City player are Burnley and Leicester City leading the chase for?

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Man City winger Cole Palmer, who has decent exposure to the Premier League, is the player that is being considered by Burnley and Leicester City, with it being that pair who have the best chance of landing the 21-year-old.

Palmer played an important role during England U21s Eruopean Championship-winning campaign and is a very exciting prospect who will have extremely high personal ambitions.

Of course, Burnley are led by former Man City centre-back Vincent Kompany, whilst the new Leicester boss is Enzo Maresca, a coach who thrived under Pep Guardiola's leadership, making this race to sign Palmer rather interesting.

Kompany is a huge admirer of Palmer but it has been detailed in the report that assurances would have to be made to ensure that Palmer gets significant game time at Turf Moor and it remains to be seen if that would be possible when considering the talent out wide that the Clarets already possess.

The report has also labelled a stumbling block in Leicester's push for Palmer, in that City believe he will be 'too good' for the Championship, although the possibility of moving to the second tier has not been completely ruled out.

Palmer has been given some time off after his time with England's U21s earlier in the month and will soon return to discuss what the next best move will be with next season in mind.

What else is going on at Leicester City during this summer transfer window?

Like the other two relegated teams, Leicester face a real battle to keep hold of some of their star performers, with James Maddison already heading for pastures new at Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans have also left the club.

Harvey Barnes could be the next player to follow the aforementioned departed trio, with an exclusive write-up from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the winger is closing in on a move to Newcastle United.

In a bid to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming campaign, a report from The Telegraph has revealed that the Foxes are working on a move that would see exciting Chelsea starlet Cesare Casadei arrive at the King Power Stadium on loan, with the 20-year-old impressing with Italy's U21s earlier in the summer.