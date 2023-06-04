Following the publication of their retained list this week, Sheffield Wednesday can begin to put a squad together capable of playing in the Championship once again after they won the League One play-off final.

The Owls are back in the second tier of English football after defeating their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Wembley, and following that they have kept on key players such as Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa after triggering extensions to their contracts.

There was always likely going to be casualties though and there has been a number of releases, including Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran and experienced goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Stockdale started the 2022-23 season as the Owls' first-choice in-between the sticks, but he lost his place to Cameron Dawson eventually and could not get it back.

The goalkeeping position is one that Darren Moore looks set to bolster this summer, and Wednesday have subsequently been linked with two players this weekend - one of which is familiar to the fanbase in Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Wednesday want to bring the Northern Ireland international, who has amassed 37 caps at the age of 26, back to Hillsborough on loan from Burnley after his stint with the club during the 2021-22 season, where he featured 47 times.

Out of favour at Turf Moor though and on the fringes following promotion to the Premier League, Peacock-Farrell is being targeted but there's also another stopper on Wednesday's radar in the form of Ipswich Town's Vaclav Hladky.

Who is Vaclav Hladky?

Hladky is a 32-year-old goalkeeper from the Czech Republic who is currently on the books of the Tractor Boys, with one year remaining on his contract at Portman Road.

He arrived in the United Kingdom back in January 2019 at Scottish Premiership outfit St. Mirren as a relative unknown, but he quickly became highly rated north of the border.

It was therefore a surprise in the summer of 2020 when after being linked with plenty of English clubs and also Celtic and Rangers, Hladky penned a deal with League Two Salford City.

He spent just one season with the Ammies, kept 22 clean sheets and was named the club's Player of the Year and named in League Two's team of the season, and naturally he earned a move up the leagues to League One with Ipswich.

Having started as their number one goalkeeper though, Hladky was dropped in favour of Christian Walton and has never regained his spot, therefore he could be allowed to leave Suffolk this summer.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign both Vaclav Hladky and Bailey Peacock-Farrell?

Wednesday only really need to sign one of the two to compete with Dawson and then perhaps have a young or old third-choice goalkeeper to be on standby.

Despite his lack of game-time in the last 18 months, Hladky is still a really good stopper but you'd have to question if he's good enough for the Championship now - especially when he's been incredibly inactive.

Peacock-Farrell though is different - Wednesday know all about him and he more-than deserves his chance in the Championship after being backup at Turf Moor for a while.

If it's a choice out of the two, then surely Peacock-Farrell is the go-to for Darren Moore this summer.