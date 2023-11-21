Highlights Scott Twine's lack of appearances for Burnley and Hull City has affected his goal productivity, but he has shown promise by providing assists in recent games.

Twine had an impressive record at MK Dons, with a total of 33 goal contributions in the League One campaign, making him a valuable player for Burnley.

Despite being a developing player, Twine has the potential to become a prolific goalscorer in the Championship and could be an asset for both Burnley and Hull City.

Burnley signed Scott Twine from MK Dons in the summer of 2022 following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were thoroughly impressive during the 2022-23 campaign in which they earned an immediate return to top-flight football and won the Championship title in the process.

However, due to an injury set-back, Twine was only able to register 14 second tier appearances, scoring three goals in the process as Kompany's side won promotion at the first time of asking and in Twine's first campaign at the club.

Perhaps with his lack of appearances in mind, the Clarets decided to loan Twine out to Hull City where the ace has started in 11 of the Tigers' league matches but is yet to score a goal for the Yorkshire outfit.

Both Burnley and Hull must remain patient with Twine

Although his goal productivity for the Tigers has been less than desirable so far this season, all is not lost for the forward beginning to move in the right direction once again.

In two of Hull's last four games, Twine provided an assist for his side which could give him the confidence to get more assists in the near future and to ultimately get back in among the goals.

Twine's record at MK Dons was excellent, and it is clear to see why the Clarets signed him in the first place.

The Dons were perhaps unlucky not to achieve promotion to the Championship in 2021/22, as they finished third in League One with a remarkable tally of 89 points in one of the strongest ever League One seasons but lost out in the play-offs.

A large part of the Dons' strong campaign was down to the attacking exploits of Twine who scored an impressive 20 goals, further complemented by the 13 assists he created that campaign.

An end of season total of 89 points would have been enough to earn automatic promotion in the 2020/21 League One campaign and was in fact the total achieved by champions Hull City that season.

A total of 33 goal contributions in the league is a pretty rare feat but Twine was able to obtain it in the 2021/22 campaign, which shows the ability he had as a younger player.

So surely as a 24-year-oldm Twine will be able to re-kindle this kind of form if his current club Hull and his parent club Burnley maintain their faith in him.

The Tigers are currently in the play-off chasing pack and the former MK Dons man could prove to be the difference maker for Liam Rosenior's side should he be able to find his form of old, later on in the campaign.

The Clarets meanwhile may be a top-flight side, for this season at least, but they must not give up on the forward who is still a developing player and still has plenty of time to improve and mature as a footballer.

Furthermore, with a potential unwanted Championship return on the cards, Vincent Kompany may want to keep hold of Twine who may yet prove to be a prolific second tier goalscorer.