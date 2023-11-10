Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been brilliant this season, playing a crucial role in the team's rise to third place.

Despite interest from Burnley and Everton in the summer, Summerville stayed at Elland Road and his performance has exceeded expectations.

Summerville's talent and professionalism have helped him secure a spot in the starting lineup and Leeds United are in a strong negotiating position if bids come in for him.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been nothing short of brilliant for the Whites so far this season.

The Dutchman could have easily become despondent following the Whites' slow start to the campaign - but he has kept his head up and been crucial to his team's rise to third place.

His success isn't a major surprise considering how much of a talent he is, with the winger being tipped to be a useful player for the club even before a ball was kicked this term.

But some people wouldn't have expected him to make such a bright start, with the wide man registering six goals and four assists in 12 league appearances during 2023/24 so far, scoring braces against Norwich City and Huddersfield Town.

Daniel Farke may have some other gifted wide options at his disposal, including Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony, but Summerville is doing more than enough to keep himself in the starting lineup at the moment.

He has done much better than Gnonto, who was also linked with a summer move away, and his professionalism has probably helped him to thrive with the 22-year-old being very much focused on the Whites.

As of 10th November 23/24 League Appearances Goals Assists Willy Gnonto 9 1 1 Crysencio Summerville 12 6 4

The good thing for the West Yorkshire outfit is the fact he hasn't pushed for a move away and seems to be happy at Elland Road, which leaves Farke's side in a very strong negotiating position if bids do come in for him.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026 as well, which works in their favour, but it may only be a matter of time before he attracts an increasing amount of interest.

Which two English clubs were interested in Crysencio Summerville in the summer?

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano during the latter stages of the summer window that Burnley had launched a £20m offer for him, but that bid was rejected.

Their interest in him must have been pretty serious for them to submit a bid of that size - but a move failed to materialise in the end.

Everton also had an interest in him, but again, the Toffees were unable to get a deal over the line and he remained at Elland Road.

How could Crysencio Summerville enhance Burnley and Everton?

In terms of the Clarets, they haven't been very threatening in front of goal and that's a bit of a surprise considering the number of wide options they brought in during the summer.

Having a decent amount of firepower on paper, they should probably be doing better but with Lyle Foster now out of action due to mental health reasons, having someone like Summerville who can come in and be an attacking asset could be useful.

Not only is Foster out of action - but Mike Tresor and Jacob Brunn Larsen could return to their parent clubs at the end of the season - so having a permanent signing like the Leeds man could be useful for them for the longer term.

Luca Koleosho and Wilson Odobert, meanwhile, still need time to develop as young players and Darko Churlinov's time at Turf Moor may come to an end sooner rather than later.

The Toffees, meanwhile, will be unsure whether they can sign Jack Harrison permanently at the end of his loan spell.

Harrison has been such an asset to Leeds over the years and they may be desperate to keep him, so Sean Dyche may have to look at alternative targets.

Fellow wide man Arnaut Danjuma is another loanee at Goodison Park.

Summerville, however, could be signed permanently and then sold on for a decent amount in the future considering he's only 22 and is only likely to improve.

In the Toffees' quest to abide by Financial Fair Play rules, the Dutchman could be a positive for the Merseyside club.