Burnley and Dael Fry: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

It is going to be a huge summer for Middlesbrough who will be needing to make the right sort of changes to the squad to give Neil Warnock the best chance of taking Boro to promotion next term.

One of the most important things for Middlesbrough in the summer will be holding onto their most influential performers from this campaign. Warnock will be wanting to add quality to the squad and not see it being made potentially weaker by certain players being allowed to leave the Riverside. Dael Fry is one such player that Boro will be aiming to try and keep hold off if they can.

Fry has linked with a potential move away from Middlesbrough in recent transfer windows, with Premier League Burnley having been interested in him for a while. They reportedly had an offer worth around £8 million for him rejected by Boro back in the summer of 2019. Since then, the 23-year-old has continued to impress in the Championship both this term and last season.

It has recently been reported by the Daily Mail that Burnley are set to reignite their interest in the defender in the summer, with the Clarets bracing themselves for interest in James Tarkowski and also set to cash in on former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson. Sean Dyche’s side are thought to be ready to come back in with an offer for the defender to test Boro’s resolve.

The Daily Mail’s report outlines that Burnley’s offer is set to be at around £10 million. That is an offer you would expect Middlesbrough to not consider enough for them to part company with the 23-year-old. Warnock is thought to be keen on ensuring that Boro do not cash in on him and instead do all they can to keep him at the Riverside for at least another season.

However, the latest report outlines that Fry might be tempted to make a move to the Premier League with him being keen to test himself at the highest level possible. Warnock has understandably issued a hands-off warning suggesting that £10 million wouldn’t even be able to buy his bootlaces, but there is still a chance he could go.

It will therefore be interesting to see whether Burnley would be willing to come back in with more than the reported £10 million they are considering offering for him. The Clarets in the past have not been willing to overspend on players, and given their club-record spend is £15 million, it would take a lot for them to offer much more than the reported sum they could propose.

It seems then that if Middlesbrough stands their ground, as Warnock anticipates, they do have a good chance of fending off Burnley’s interest in Fry.