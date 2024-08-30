Burnley and Coventry City have both had bids rejected by Danish club Silkeborg for right-back Oliver Sonne.

That's according to the outlet Tipsbladet, who have reported that the 23-year-old has been the subject of offers from the two Championship clubs before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

Sonne plays his international football for Peru, having qualified to play for the South American nation through his maternal grandmother, and he has won five caps for the country so far.

The Danish-born right-back has been trying to get a move abroad throughout this summer, as per the report, but it currently seems unlikely that he will make a move away from JYSK Park.

Sonne has been an active part of Silkeborg's team

This interest will come as no surprise to supporters of Silkeborg, with Sonne an extremely important cog in the team at present.

The 23-year-old has made five appearances in the first six games of the season, scoring twice and picking up an assist from full-back.

His attacking prowess would make him a fantastic addition to either Burnley or Coventry, but with such little time left in the window, these early rejections will be hard to get around for either Championship club.

Sonne has completed 88.4% of his passes so far in the new campaign, and is currently averaging two chances created per 90.

Yet it is not just his attacking work that has interested the two teams, with the right-back having successfully completed every tackle so far in 2024/25 - a stat that has only helped his team to the top of the table.

Oliver Sonne 2024/25 Stats (FotMob, 30/08/24) Appearances 5 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles Won 100% Aerial Duels Won 80% Duels Won 57.7%

Burnley and Coventry are looking to strengthen late on in the window

Burnley have had a messy end to the window, after it originally looked as though they would be able to hold on to some of their key players from the last two years, which has meant a late bid for Sonne was a potential necessity.

Scott Parker's side are reportedly in talks with OCG Nice over a move for right-back Jordan Lotomba, with the Burnley manager seeing a need for Connor Roberts to have some competition in that position.

Coventry, on the other hand, have been looking to strengthen their defence throughout the summer, having shown interest in RWDM Molenbeek's Ilay Camara back in June.

Nevertheless, it is not a position that needs immediate attention with Milan van Ewijk currently the option for Coventry at right-back.