Burnley and Bristol City set to rival Cardiff for West Brom player

The transfer chase for West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson is heating up, with Burnley and Bristol City reportedly having made separate approaches for the Republic of Ireland international, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (31/08, 14:36).

Despite Steve Bruce claiming on Tuesday evening that no fresh offers had been made for the 27-year-old and that a hamstring setback was the reason for his absence from the Baggies squad against Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City were reported to be in talks for Robinson earlier this morning.

The versatile forward has not started a league match for Albion this season, with all four outings coming from the bench under Bruce, and the signing of Salford City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante could pave the way for Robinson to exit The Hawthorns.

It is now not just the Bluebirds who are keen on Robinson though, with Burnley potentially looking to bring Robinson back to Lancashire following a successful past stint with rivals Preston North End, and also Bristol City, who the forward had a previous unsuccessful loan spell with.

The Verdict

West Brom’s actual transfer stance regarding Robinson doesn’t appear to be clear, but he doesn’t appear to be a starting option under Steve Bruce.

And now he’s 27 years of age and presumably on a decent wage at the Baggies, the club must surely be keen to move him on should the opportunity arise.

Robinson is more-than good enough to be a top-end Championship player if featuring week in, week out, but that will almost certainly have to be away from West Brom rather than with them.

It’s hard to say as to which club would be the best fit for the Ireland international, but it could be a transfer situation that goes down to the wire.