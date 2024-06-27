Highlights Burnley misses out on Ruud van Nistelrooy due to his move to Man Utd.

Carlos Corberan is a potential target for Burnley as their new manager.

Corberan has a good record in the Championship, but his cautious style may not fit Burnley's attack-minded approach.

Burnley remain without a manager after Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich, and they suffered a setback as it was revealed that Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to be joining Man Utd.

Kompany left for the German giants at the end of May, so the hierarchy have had weeks to step up their search for his replacement.

And, it was stated last week that van Nistelrooy was on the radar of the Clarets’, with the Dutchman out of work since leaving PSV.

Ruud van Nistelrooy to join Man Utd

On paper, it looked like a good fit for Burnley, as van Nistelrooy is a big name in the game, and he had a good record with the Eredivisie outfit, which included leading the team to the Dutch Cup.

However, Man Utd have made a move for their former striker, with van Nistelrooy set to link up with Erik ten Hag as part of his backroom team at Old Trafford.

Burnley manager latest; Corberan a good option, but go with Bellamy

With that avenue seemingly closed, Burnley are now back on the lookout for a new boss, and it has been said previously that Corberan is on their radar.

The current West Brom manager has excelled at this level with the Baggies, and he took Huddersfield Town to within one game of the Premier League during his time in Yorkshire.

Whilst an unconvincing spell at Olympiacos was sandwiched in between, Corberan has developed a good reputation in English football, and he had been linked with the Leicester City job.

So, should Burnley make Corberan their number one target with van Nistelrooy out of the running? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be an exciting appointment for Burnley, although it should be stressed that there's no guarantee he would leave Albion.

Corberan’s CV is excellent at this level, so if he did take charge, you would back him to win promotion with the talent in Burnley’s squad.

The Spaniard took Huddersfield to a play-off final against all odds, and whilst they did lose at Wembley, it’s worth remembering that a few big decisions went against them, so they were unfortunate on the day.

Carlos Corberan's Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Huddersfield Town 92 35 26 31 West Brom 76 37 16 23

With Albion, there was obviously more expectation, but I do feel the work he has done has gone under the radar outside The Hawthorns. Corberan has not bought a player for a transfer fee in his time with the Baggies, so he once again had limited resources to work with, even if that will change under Shilen Patel now.

At Burnley, there are no real restrictions, and he will inherit a squad that many would agree is in the top two or three in the Championship.

Perhaps the only reservation is his style of play, as he was more cautious with Huddersfield and Albion. And, the Clarets would surely prefer an attack-minded coach to build on what Kompany has built over the past few years.

However, you would argue that he works with the squad he has, so there’s no reason why he won’t adapt and take a more forward-thinking approach if he arrives at Turf Moor.

There are other candidates out there, and I think Craig Bellamy would be worth a gamble, but if Corberan is appointed, there’s no denying it’s a shrewd move from Burnley.

Alfie Burns

If Burnley turn to Corberan, there aren't going to be many followers of the EFL that think it's a bad move.

Corberan has done fine work at Huddersfield Town and West Brom, working with a budget and building sides that punch above their weight in the top-six. His style is quite conservative, built on a solid defence, but he's tactically very good, and it would be interesting to see what he can do with more resources - something he could get at West Brom this summer if he stays put and would definitely get with the Clarets.

However, Burnley are maybe in a position where a touch of continuity is for the best this summer following relegation and Vincent Kompany's exit.

Craig Bellamy hasn't followed Kompany to Bayern Munich and seems to be well in the frame for the top job at Turf Moor. That feels like a good move for the club, giving them a figure the players know well, with the style of football not set to change too drastically.

Corberan could be a very good option, don't get me wrong. But he's going to cost with reports of a £4m release clause, and he's going to potentially need convincing with other financial lures to simply move across the Championship from one top-six contender to another.

Financially, and from a continuity sense, Burnley might have the best man for the job right under their nose.