Burnley “almost expect” Belgium approach for Vincent Kompany as his stance on Turf Moor departure emerges

Burnley are now braced for an approach from Belgium for the services of Vincent Kompany, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

Roberto Martinez has announced he will be stepping down from the top job following his team’s exit from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup – and with that – the Royal Belgian FA will be on the prowl for a successor.

Kompany, who has been a pundit at the World Cup despite previously encountering issues with his visa, could be a potential candidate for the top job with the former Manchester City defender appearing for his nation as a player nearly 100 times at a senior level.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Burnley FC players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Jimmy McIlroy Yes No

He has made an exceptional start to life at Turf Moor following his appointment in the summer, guiding the Clarets to top spot despite the fact they had to rebuild their squad in the summer.

Not only did many players arrive – but some former key first-teamers departed too including Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

Also spending time at Anderlecht, the 36-year-old already has an impressive managerial CV to boast and with this, the Clarets are dreading a potential approach from his home nation.

However, Kompany is believed to be committed to the cause in Lancashire with the former centre-back set to be given more funds to spend in January, something that will only help in his current side’s quest to keep him.

The Verdict:

This is good news for the Clarets who will be desperate to see the Belgian remain at the helm following such an impressive start to life in Lancashire.

He may have one of the strongest squads in the division on paper – but he also built a reasonably young team and that’s why many would have forgiven the Clarets if they were outside of the top six at this stage.

The fact they seem to be collaborating and combining so well during the early stages of the season is promising to see though and this makes the Burnley job an ideal one for Kompany at this stage.

He should have plenty to spend in January considering the money they generated from sales in the same and following such a strong start to the season, he should be trusted to bring in the players he needs as the Clarets look to remain in the top two.

With the promotion race still ongoing and likely to continue in the coming months, this investment in the winter could end up being the difference for the Lancashire side, so Alan Pace needs to be brave when January comes around.