Ajax will need to cash in on either Chuba Akpom or Brian Brobbey in order to sign Burnley’s Wout Weghorst this summer.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Amsterdam outfit will need to sell in order to buy before the window closes later this month.

Ajax have been linked with a move to sign the Netherlands international, via The Telegraph, who is seeking a permanent exit from Turf Moor.

Weghorst was with the national team during the European Championship, but has yet to seal a move away from Burnley ahead of the league campaign getting underway this weekend.

The forward spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he helped the team earn a seventh place finish in the table.

Wout Weghorst's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 1.73 Assists 0.14 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.45 Shot-creating actions 3.23

Wout Weghorst transfer latest

Weghorst has yet to seal his next move, with just one year remaining on his Burnley contract.

The Lancashire outfit will be seeking a permanent sale for the Dutchman, who spent the last two campaigns out on loan.

The 31-year-old’s last appearance for the Clarets came in a Premier League defeat to Newcastle United in May 2022.

While he could be of use to Scott Parker’s side in the Championship, the lack of time remaining on his deal necessitates a sale this summer, otherwise they risk losing him for nothing in 2025.

Ajax are interested in sealing a deal to bring the striker to the club, but will need to sell one of Brobbey or Akpom in order to fund the move.

It is understood that Akpom is the easier player to part ways with, with a general lack of interest proving a major stumbling block.

Akpom only joined the Eredivisie giants last summer from Middlesbrough, but has struggled for positive form.

Ajax have until 30 August to find a solution, or else they will miss out on the signing of the Burnley player.

Ajax face Wout Weghorst competition

Ajax are not the only club to be credited with an interest in signing Weghorst this summer.

Dutch rivals FC Twente have also been mentioned as a possible next destination, according to ESPN.

It was also claimed by Yagiz Sabuncuoglu that Trabzonspor had reached an agreement with Burnley over a move for the player, but a deal has yet to materialise.

Burnley’s season gets underway on Monday evening with a trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but it is unlikely Weghorst will feature in any capacity in Parker’s squad.

Weghorst needs to be sold this month

Burnley cannot have this uncertainty surrounding Weghorst creep into September, with a resolution needed sooner rather than later.

He has made it clear with his recent loan spells that he has no interest in playing for Burnley again, and he only has one year remaining on his deal.

The only option should be a permanent move, even if it means accepting a cut-rate price to get it over the line.

While he could actually prove quite useful to Parker’s squad if utilised, the better option is to move him on and try and get some kind of fee as part of his Turf Moor exit.