Burnley agree seven-figure deal for EFL star

Burnley have agreed a deal to secure the signing of MK Dons attacker Scott Twine, as per a report from Football Insider.

Netting 20 times and assisting a further 13 in League One last season, the 22-year-old was crowned as the third-tier’s Player of the Season at the EFL awards.

Hull City submitted a £3 million bid for the exciting attacker, however, the Clarets managed to trump the Tigers, adding an extra million to their offer.

Twine arrived at the Stadium MK last summer from Swindon Town, after an impressive campaign at the bottom end of League One, managing to reach new heights in Buckinghamshire under Liam Manning’s stewardship.

Following relegation to the Championship, new Clarets boss will be eager to secure Burnley an immediate return to the Premier League, with a move for Twine being one of the first steps in trying to achieve just that.

The verdict

Twine would be an excellent addition at pretty much any Championship outfit, making Burnley’s reported agreed deal an excellent one as they try to readapt to Championship football.

A player that proved to be above the level with MK Dons for the vast majority of the campaign, the 22-year-old represents someone who can make an impact in the here and now, whilst also being able to play a big part in the future.

Naturally, it will be a big step up for the young attacker, however, given the confidence and ability he displayed last season, he has every chance of replicating that at Turf Moor.

This will come as a blow for several Championship clubs who have been monitoring this situation.