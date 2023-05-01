Burnley have agreed an eight-figure fee for Norwich City winger Milot Rashica, according to reports in Turkey.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion and the Championship title in Vincent Kompany's first season at the helm.

Burnley strike Norwich City deal

With their return to the top flight now confirmed, it seems the Turf Moor outfit are wasting no time with their summer recruitment.

Turkish outlet AS Marca has reported that Burnley are closing in on a deal with Norwich for Rashica.

There is said to be an agreement in principle for a fee in the region of £11 million – with the transfer expected to be finalised soon.

Who is Norwich City winger Milot Rashica?

The 26-year-old winger joined the Canaries in an £11 million deal from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2021 but struggled to find his feet in his first season at Carrow Road, contributing just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances, and has spent the majority of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Galatasaray.

Rashica has enjoyed a strong season for the Turkish Super League side, scoring six times and providing five assists, and rediscovered the confidence that saw him catch the eye in the Bundesliga.

The Kosovo international is due to return to Norwich at the end of the season and is under contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2025.

Last month, reports suggested that Galatasaray were set to table a multi-million offer this summer in an attempt to sign him permanently – something which the club's president Dursun Ozbek has since confirmed.

Would Milot Rashica be a good signing for Burnley?

With uncertainty over the future of Nathan Tella, who is due to return to Southampton on loan, and Anass Zaroury, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, adding more wide options would be no bad thing for Burnley.

It's an obvious concern that Rashica failed to make a significant impact in the Premier League previously but that was for a relegation-threatened Norwich side and he does look to have rediscovered his confidence.

We've seen at Galatasaray and Werder Bremen that the 26-year-old can be a goalscorer and a creator while Kompany's attack-minded Clarets could be a good fit.