Highlights Burnley are set to sign Joe Worrall.

They are hoping to sign him in time for their game against Sunderland.

After Worrall's arrival, the Clarets must focus on selling or loaning out centre-backs.

Burnley have struck an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall.

According to Football Insider, the centre-back is now set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Turf Moor, during what looks set to be an exciting time in Lancashire.

Some key players may have left or are in the process of leaving the club, including Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge, but Scott Parker still has some very talented players at his disposal following his team's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term.

Cutting down an oversized squad may be a key priority for Parker now between now and the end of the window, with some areas needing to be looked at before the end of play on August 30th.

Related Leeds United join Burnley in Man Utd midfielder race Hannibal Mejbri is believed to be on the Whites' radar, but they aren't the favourites to win this race.

The Clarets currently have three players who could all start between the sticks at Turf Moor, but whether James Trafford will leave the club before the end of the summer window remains to be seen.

The wing area may also need to be looked at, considering they still have quite a few wide players who will want to be starting most weeks.

And up top, there are too many forward options at this stage. Wout Weghorst and Michael Obafemi's futures need to be sorted out as quickly as possible - and it remains to be seen who will stay and who will leave between now and the end of the window.

Joe Worrall closing in on Burnley move

The centre-back department is another area that's bloated at this stage, with Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally all able to operate there.

And with Parker potentially set to play with a back four throughout the 2024/25 campaign, it's clear that some of these options will either need to be sold or loaned out before the end of the window, especially if there's another addition in this area.

It looks as though another central defender will be coming in, with Worrall due to undergo a medical after the Clarets and Forest agreed a deal for the defender.

It has also been reported by Football Insider that Parker's side are hoping to have a deal wrapped up in time for their weekend clash against Sunderland.

The Clarets could have found it tricky to secure an agreement for Worrall, with his contract at the City Ground not expiring until the summer of 2026, but they are closing in on the defender now.

His lack of game time last season could have helped Parker's side to get a cheaper deal over the line.

Joe Worrall's 2023/24 campaign (All competitions) Club Appearances Nottingham Forest 9 Besiktas (loan) 9

Offloading centre-backs is a must for Burnley now as Joe Worrall closes in on move

The Clarets can't afford to have too many centre-backs on their wage bill.

These players are unlikely to be on modest wages either, so selling some of those who are surplus to requirements is a must.

McNally probably isn't going to kick on at Turf Moor and a permanent exit for him would probably be a good outcome for all parties.

It will also be interesting to see what happens with Esteve and O'Shea, because both players may feel as though they could play at a higher level.

Loaning some of their central defenders out may also be an option.