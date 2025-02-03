This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

As the winter transfer window deadline ticks down, club captain Josh Brownhill's Burnley future remains up in the air – with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Playing a key role under Scott Parker so far this term in Lancashire, the midfielder has recorded nine goals and four assists from 28 Championship appearances, contributing to the Clarets currently occupying an automatic promotion place.

Josh Brownhill's 2024/25 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 28 Minutes played 2,413 Goals 9 Assists 4

Such a reliable attacking outlet for Burnley, the club will undoubtedly be keen to keep him for the remainder of the campaign, but the last few hours of the window could be the only chance for the club to secure a transfer fee, otherwise they risk losing the 29-year-old for free.

Due to his contract situation, Brownhill has been touted for a return to the Premier League, with top-flight trio Brentford, Everton and Wolves are all keen on a late swoop, along with sides from Italy, France and Turkey.

In a far-from-ideal scenario, Burnley have an important decision to make over whether they keep Brownhill for the remainder of the term or use this opportunity to earn some money to invest back into the squad.

Burnley advised to keep hold of Josh Brownhill

Burnley fan pundit Will Lancaster has urged the Clarets to retain Brownhill for the remainder of the season, with the qualities he possesses important to the Clarets sustaining a promotion push back to the Premier League.

Lancaster said: “There’s an element of Burnley having to take the risk and the gamble with Josh Brownhill as we wouldn’t get much for him at this stage of the window due to his contract running out.

“The fact he’s our club captain, the amount of goals he’s scored and the better results we’ve had when he’s been on the pitch, it’s such a small price to bring in and try and replace at this stage of the season. He’s also experienced gaining promotion out of the Championship and if we sold him at this stage despite Premier League clubs being interested in his signature, it would be a real kick in the teeth for the fans, who have been dismayed by results in the calendar year apart from the big win at Plymouth.”

Lancaster added: “Of course, stupid money would tempt the club, and if you got an offer in of £7-8 million you would be silly to not take it, but I can’t see that happening.

“The most anybody will bid is £3-4 million, and you can always sell an asset in the summer if you don’t go up in the £15-20 million brackets like we could with James Trafford and Maxime Esteve, so I think potentially getting that type of cash in for Brownhill means it’s definitely worth the gamble to keep him.”

Burnley should do all in their power to keep Josh Brownhill

Brownhill has been such a critical figure towards Burnley’s rise up the division this season, with his creativity in the final third to score, as well as set up goals, one of the main factors in the team challenging for a top two spot.

There is a possibility Burnley could become blunt in attack without Brownhill, with a lack of goals likely to have the club surrender an automatic promotion place and fight it out in the lottery of the play-offs.

In order to give themselves the best possible chance of making an immediate return to the Premier League, Burnley should keep hold of the in-form Brownhill despite the emerging interest and hope he commits his future to Turf Moor, provided they become a top-flight side once again.