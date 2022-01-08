Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield Town: FLW report as Town claim Premier League scalp

Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor and move into the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

Carlos Corberan’s side had trailed to Jay Rodriguez’s first-half goal, but an impressive turnaround was complete in the second-half as Sorba Thomas stepped off the bench to tee up Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson.

#BURHUD report from Turf Moor as #htafc come from behind emphatically to claim a Premier League scalp in the FA Cup third round. @FootballLeagueW https://t.co/p313qDEBC9 — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) January 8, 2022

Despite enjoying the better of the opening 20 minutes, Huddersfield found themselves behind as the game motored towards the half-hour.

Rodriguez timed his run perfectly to meet Ashley Westwood’s cross ahead of Ryan Schofield and nod Burnley into the lead.

Schofield had earlier denied the Burnley striker with a clever save, but the goalkeeper endured five minutes of madness as he looked to control his area during the home side’s direct onslaught.

His afternoon ended prematurely after one of those moments and a clash with Chris Wood – Nicholas Bilokapic replacing him for a senior debut.

Huddersfield rallied heading into half-time, with Jon Russell looping a Daniel Sinani free-kick onto Nick Pope’s post before Naby Sarr made a mess of the rebound.

Corberan will have been pleased to see his side use that to start the second-half strongly – Pipa and Josh Ruffels taking on shots from distance.

Russell and Koroma tried their luck, too, but Pope remained largely untested in the Burnley goal.

In pursuit of a lifeline, Corberan called for his first-team regulars including Thomas and Lewis O’Brien. Ian Woan’s bench with less flexibility, though, due to a list of absentees through all matter of problems, including Covid, which meant Sean Dyche was not in the dugout.

And, Corberan’s changes worked.

Duane Holmes robbed Matt Lowton of possession and fed Thomas, who broke into space before squaring for Koroma to convert.

Pope denied Holmes’ header superbly minutes later, before Sarr headed a corner over the crossbar. Momentum had been gathering all half, with Huddersfield the side looking most likely to find a winner in normal time.

Thomas continued to take the game to Burnley and his 87th minute corner was buried by Pearson to send Huddersfield into the next round.

Fittingly, Huddersfield’s only FA Cup success 100 years ago started against these same opponents.

The odds are stacked against anything close to a repeat of that, but this remains a memorable day out to match an already encouraging Championship campaign.

FT: Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield Town.