Birmingham City boss John Eustace will be keen to see his side get back to winning ways quickly following two consecutive defeats.

The recent results are a shame because Blues made a very good start to the season - but perhaps not a massive shock considering they were away from home.

Getting back on track will be important for a side that have flirted with relegation in recent seasons though - and they have a good chance to get three points tonight.

They face a Queens Park Rangers side that have struggled for much of the past year despite enjoying an excellent start to the 2022/23 campaign under Mick Beale.

Ahead of this evening's clash, we take a look at the starting lineup Eustace could put out.

GK: John Ruddy

Ruddy has been a solid enough stopper since joining the club and keeps his spot.

However, he will need to continue ensuring that he's doing enough to keep Neil Etheridge out of the starting lineup, with the Philippines international likely to be desperate to play.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Manny Longelo wasn't too bad against Preston and it will be interesting to see whether Eustace decides to stick with the ex-West Ham United man.

Buchanan is back from his suspension though and it wouldn't be a shock to see him regain his place.

CB: Kevin Long

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him drop out of the starting lineup at some point in favour of a younger player.

But his experience could be much-needed at the back alongside Dion Sanderson, who is still young despite the experience he already has under his belt.

CB: Dion Sanderson

It would be a surprise if Sanderson wasn't one of the first names on the teamsheet for the long term.

As he continues to get more first-team football under his belt, he will only get better and the fact he is now at St Andrew's permanently should help him to get his head down.

RB: Cody Drameh

Birmingham did extremely well to get a deal for Drameh over the line because it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Leeds man had ended up in the Premier League.

He played a big part in Luton Town's promotion - and will be looking to make a positive impact in the Midlands this term.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

He may have scored an embarrassing own goal in midweek - but the Poland international deserves to retain his starting spot.

If he can stay fit, he could be a real shining light for Blues this term but keeping him fit will be key.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

It was tempting to take the Croatian out and put Juninho Bacuna there instead but Sunjic has done reasonably well this season.

And it would probably hit his confidence massively if he was taken out of the first 11 now, so he should probably stay in the lineup.

LW: Keshi Anderson

Signing for the club following a successful trial period, the ex-Blackpool man will be wanting to do everything he can to remain in the starting lineup.

Yet to score his first competitive goal for the club, he will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.

CAM: Koji Miyoshi

Miyoshi performed reasonably well at Deepdale and even managed to play a part in their goal.

He fully deserves to remain in the first 11 and could be effective in a central role.

RW: Juninho Bacuna

It wouldn't be a bad thing to have Bacuna's energy on the right-hand side and he comes in for Oliver Burke who didn't make that much of an impact in Lancashire.

Burke could be a good impact substitute to have though and could be a real weapon for Blues if he comes on.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Stansfield has been brilliant since his arrival and it would be a surprise if he doesn't start again.

Scoring three goals in four league appearances for the club, he will become a fondly remembered figure at St Andrew's if he can continue scoring at a similar rate.