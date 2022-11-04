Burey starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Hull on Saturday

Recent results have seen Millwall slip outside of the play-off places.

One point from their last two fixtures have dropped the Lions to 10th place in the Championship table.

A 0-0 draw midweek away to Birmingham City also means that Gary Rowett’s side have failed to score in either of their last two games.

The gap to the top six is now two points as they look to chase a play-off position in time for the upcoming World Cup break next week.

But their opponents this weekend, Hull City, will be under new management following the appointment of Liam Rosenior midweek.

This will be the former Derby County coach’s first game in charge of the Tigers.

Here we predict how Rowett will line up his side to face Hull on Saturday…

A number of Millwall players remain absent through injury, such as Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard.

Murray Wallace will also not be in contention this weekend as he serves a one-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

That should open up a gap in the team for Scott Malone to slot in at left back.

Charlie Cresswell and Jake Cooper will continue their partnership in the centre, with Danny McNamara retaining his place on the right.

The midfield duo of Billy Mitchell and George Saville will also continue, sitting in front of the back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation that the team has switched to in recent weeks.

Zian Flemming will keep his place in the side, with the playmaker becoming a key player in the side since arriving in the summer.

Tyler Burey could come into the team in place of George Honeyman, with Rowett looking to keep his team fresh, partnered on the left-flank by Mason Bennett.

Andreas Voglsammer and Tom Bradshaw will be competing to lead the line, with the German likely to retain his place in the starting lineup.