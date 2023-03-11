“Burden” – Tony Mowbray delivers verdict on 20-year-old’s start to life at Sunderland

Joe Gelhardt’s loan move from Leeds United to Sunderland has not gone according to plan so far with the 20-year-old taking on a different role as was envisaged when the move was agreed.

Gelhardt is not an out-and-out number nine, but due to a lack of strikers on Wearside he is having to lead the line in the Championship.

This has been challenging for the former Wigan Athletic forward who has opened his account for the Black Cats, but has understandably not made the same impact that Ross Stewart has when available this season.

Gelhardt was viewed as an Ellis Simms replacement after he was recalled by Everton, but Stewart’s season-ending injury has meant that the Liverpool-born forward is Tony Mowbray’s most specialist striker in the squad.

Sunderland were unbeaten in Gelhardt’s first four league starts for the club but losing the last three on the bounce has led to question marks about his capabilities as a lone striker.

Mowbray explained the difficulty of the situation when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “When I first met him I talked about what his preferred role was.

“We talked about him as a nine and a half really, which means he’s happy to play ten, he’s happy to play wide, he’s happy to play down the middle.

“And yet it wasn’t the intention to put such a young guy as the main man down the middle.

“The plan was to play off a centre-forward really because I feel when I watched his best clips at Leeds when he’s been on the pitch playing in the Premier League, he sort of buzzes around the main guy and dives into little spaces.

“And yet at the moment he’s the main focal point rather than the guy who the defenders aren’t marking.

“In an ideal world, the main guy moves them (the defenders) out the way and Joe dives in and buries it in the bottom corner.

“At the moment he’s the main focus of the defenders and it’s a different role for him.

“In these next 11 games I said to him he has to try and stay robust and fit and strong and try and rebuild some confidence, because I do think his confidence is pretty low at the moment.

“But he’ll be given opportunities.

“I don’t sit here at this moment and think I’ll put him on the bench and protect him a little bit and see if he can come off the bench and liven the game up.

“The burden on him is he has to generally start because he’s the only striker we have who is close to being a nine.

“Young Gelhardt came in who was really brought in to play alongside Ross Stewart and play around him and play off his touches and physicality.

“We’ve been trying to find a way and generally we do find a way.

“I think Cardiff (in November) was the last time we didn’t score.

“But sometimes the balance of how many men you need to play in front of the ball and attack potentially doesn’t keep you as solid and defensively sound as you’d want to be.

“Football is all about balance.

“Generally we’ve got it not too bad this season then every now and again, as last weekend showed, we get the balance wrong and you can get punished.”

The Verdict

In time, Gelhardt may reflect on this challenging time as a period that was very positive for his development.

Especially in the EFL, problem solving is an essential skill with squads rarely as complete as some that are assembled in the Premier League.

Gelhardt is yet to establish himself in the top-flight and his attacking numbers in the remainder of the campaign may not reflect too well on his first team chances at Elland Road next season, but context is key.

There is, of course, a chance that Gelhardt is playing for Leeds in the Championship next season and if that does come to pass he will be far more ready for that task, with regular senior action under his belt from this loan spell.