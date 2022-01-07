Harry Bunn underlines Scunthorpe United hopes

Scunthorpe United midfielder Harry Bunn hopes that the Iron will continue to take confidence from recent results and performances, as they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Keith Hill’s current side travel to his old stomping ground to face League Two’s in form side, hoping to bounce back from a narrow home defeat to Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

Despite another positive performance from the Iron they were defeated through Rod McDonald’s goal late in the first half. Whilst Bunn was disappointed that the Iron were unable to make it back-to-back wins after a win at fellow strugglers Oldham prior to the Carlisle match, he believes there are positives to be taken, in a recent interview with iFollow Iron.

“We’re disappointed with the result, it’s a missed opportunity to get another three points that’s down there with us. It was disappointing to not be able to back up the result at Oldham as well. I think we were the better team and we kept the ball better. There were a few missed opportunities that cost us.”

The game against Carlisle saw Scunthorpe beaten for the first time since a 3-1 defeat at Mansfield on November 20th, highlighting the difference made by the experienced Hill’s arrival, with Bunn acknowledging how the Iron have become a tough nut to crack in recent weeks.

“I think we need to be hard to beat, every point’s important for us. If we’re not picking three points up, we need to not be losing games. I think come the end of the season every point is going to be vital for us.”

The 29-year-old has full confidence of the side proving people wrong as they travel to the Wirral.

“There are no easy matches in the league but then again, all games are winnable – we showed that at home against Tranmere. Tranmere is a tough but winnable game for us. We’re more than capable of going there and picking three points up.”

The Verdict

Scunthorpe’s recent results and performances have proven they are capable of keeping themselves in League Two, especially the lower reaches of the table being so congested, a couple of more wins could prove extremely significant and has the potential to drag sides even as high as Salford in 16th into a relegation scare, with only an eight point gap. The recent performances also show the impact Keith Hill has has on this side, making a side hard to beat has been one of his principles at any club at the beginning, and Scunthorpe fans will be hoping for more points to follow.

As for their game on Saturday, it will be extremely difficult for Scunthorpe as Tranmere are the league’s in form side, but they have proven already this season they are there for the taking and will take great heart from recent performances. Hill himself will also be eager to prove a point against the side who he parted ways with just seven months ago.