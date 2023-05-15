Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt following their relegation to the Championship.

Will Armel Bella-Kotchap leave Southampton?

It has been a dismal season for the Saints, and their drop from the Premier League was confirmed following a 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Therefore, attention will quickly turn to next season, and the hierarchy at Southampton have some big decisions to make, notably who they want to be in charge as they look to bounce back straight away.

The financial implications of relegation means that player departures are inevitable, and Bella-Kotchap was always going to be someone who attracted attention.

Despite Saints’ struggles, the 21-year-old has had a decent campaign individually, with his performances earning him his first two Germany caps, whilst he was also taken to the World Cup in Qatar.

And, it appears the former Bochum man could have the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga, as the Daily Mail have claimed that Frankfurt are keeping tabs on the player.

The Europa League holders are currently three points away from the European places this season, and they have a German Cup final against Leipzig to look forward to in a few weeks time.

No potential fee was mentioned, although Southampton are sure to make a profit on the £8.5m they paid to bring Bella-Kotchap to the club 12 months ago.

The defender will miss the remaining two fixtures of the campaign with a hamstring injury, meaning he has featured in 24 games for the south coast side this season.

Interest in Bella-Kotchap is inevitable

No Southampton player has really emerged with credit this season, but Bella-Kotchap is one who has done well on occasions, so interest in the youngster was inevitable. Given his age, he will be seen as a player with enormous potential, whilst the fact he has played for Germany shows how he is viewed by the national team.

From Southampton’s perspective, he is under contract for a few more years, so they won’t be pressured into accepting any deal for the centre-back. However, there will be a need to raise funds this season, and you’d imagine the prospect of joining a club like Frankfurt will appeal to Bella-Kotchap.

So, this could be one to monitor in the coming weeks, and Bella-Kotchap may be one of many youngsters who attract interest as clubs look to take advantage of their situation.