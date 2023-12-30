Leeds United's depth in their attack is so strong that one of the most wanted men in the summer transfer window in the form of Wilfried Gnonto cannot pick up regular starts for the Elland Road outfit.

Gnonto was wanted by many following Leeds' relegation to the second tier of English football despite only scoring twice in the Premier League last season, but his flashes of brilliance for the Whites saw his services being tracked.

Everton were the strongest pursuers of the Italy international, especially in August, but a transfer request and pulling out of selection for matches did not work for the attacker, who ended up apologising and staying at Leeds as Daniel Farke saw him as a big part of his plans for 2023-24.

Related Journalist makes Leeds United admission on Willy Gnonto ahead of January Jones isn't ruling out the possibility of Gnonto making a Premier League move in January.

It hasn't quite worked out like that for the 20-year-old in the first half of the campaign though, who has started just the seven times in his 19 appearances in the Championship, and in that time he has notched just two goal contributions before the end of 2023.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 19 Average Minutes Per Game 36 Goals 1 xG (Expected Goals) 1.64 Assists 1 xA (Expected Assists) 1.47 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 2 Touches Per Game 27.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Possession Lost Per Game 6.7 Stats Correct As Of December 30, 2023 - As Per Sofascore

The presence and impact of both Crysencio Summerville and Dan James has kept the young Italian on the bench for the most part, which is a surprise considering he was so wanted by others in the summer, but the January transfer suitors are already beginning to line up.

Freiburg weighing up January offer for Leeds man Gnonto

According to a report from German publication Bild, via LeedsAllOver, a new name added to the list of admirers of Gnonto is Bundesliga outfit Freiburg, who are plotting a potential offer next month.

It is reported that Freiburg are going to offer around the €15 million mark for Gnonto - which equates to £13.02 million - and that is a lot lower than what was being offered for Gnonto in the summer, with a £25.7 million offer turned down from Everton due to the forward's £30 million valuation.

Freiburg currently sit in eighth position in the Bundesliga standings, but they are also in the knockout rounds for the UEFA Europa League, having finished second to West Ham United in their group.

They now want to bolster their squad for the second half of the season and for their push for European glory, but their planned offer is likely not going to be enough to tempt Leeds to sell Gnonto.

Leeds should cash in on Gnonto - but only for the right price

After his apology late on in the summer transfer window, it was expected that Gnonto would have a huge impact in the Championship with his head focused on his club.

However, Daniel Farke has seen things a lot differently and due to the form of other players, Gnonto has had to take an unexpected back seat.

There is no doubting that he is a real talent, but inconsistencies are still there and perhaps that is why Farke hasn't really started the pint-sized Italian much at all.

If the right bid comes for Gnonto though, then Leeds should potentially cash in so that they can re-invest in other areas of the pitch, such is the depth they have in the final third - anything over £20 million should perhaps be considered.