Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is attracting transfer interest from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the upcoming window, according to a report from Colombian outlet El Deportivo.

It is understood that Leverkusen could potentially strike a loan agreement with Leeds for the 23-year-old.

Leeds are said to be open to the possibility of sanctioning a temporary exit for Sinisterra following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sinisterra completed a move to Elland Road last year for a fee believed to be in the region of £21m from Dutch side Feyenoord.

How did Luis Sinisterra fare for Leeds United last season amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen?

The winger made his debut for Leeds in their 2-2 draw with Southampton in August.

Unfortunately for Sinisterra, his game time during the 2022/23 campaign was limited due to injury.

Sinisterra only managed to make 22 appearances in all competitions, and missed the closing stages of the term as a result of an issue with his ankle.

In the absence of the Colombia international, Leeds lost four of their last five league games.

When Sinisterra was fit enough to feature, he managed to show glimpses of his talent.

As well as scoring five goals in the top-flight, Sinisterra also provided three direct goal contributions in Leeds' cup fixtures.

What is Luis Sinisterra's current contract status?

The former Feyenoord man's contract with the Whites is set to run until 2027.

Due to the length of this deal, Leeds will be able to command a reasonable fee for Sinisterra if they are interested in cashing in on him this summer.

A loan move to a team like Leverkusen meanwhile could potentially increase Sinisterra's valuation if he goes on to impress in the Bundesliga next season.

Will Sinisterra be tempted to make the move to the Bundesliga this summer?

When you consider that Leverkusen will be able to offer the winger the chance of playing in Germany's top-flight division, it would not be a shock if he is tempted to make this particular switch.

Xabi Alonso's side will also be able to provide Sinisterra with an opportunity to feature in the Europa League later this year.

In the previous term, Leverkusen managed to reach the semi-finals of this competition, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of AS Roma.

Sinisterra's immediate future at Leeds is unlikely to be resolved until the club draft in a permanent successor for Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce recently opted to leave Elland Road after failing in his quest to lead the club to survival in the Premier League.