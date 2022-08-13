Bundesliga loan, Sepp van den Berg, Darko Churlinov rush: All the latest Burnley news + transfer updates

Burnley suffered their first defeat of the Championship campaign last night away at Watford.

Despite dominating possession of the ball, the Clarets were unable to break down a resilient Hornets defence, with the home side having taken the lead via Tom Cleverley late in the first half.

Aside from last night’s result, though, there has been plenty of ongoing news and transfer speculation surrounding the club as Vincent Kompany continues to search for new additions this summer.

Here, we’ve collected all the latest updates that you might have missed.

Bundesliga loan

One transfer story that emerged earlier today is that Burnley may be set to make another addition at the back via German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

As per Football Insider, the Clarets are looking to take 20-year-old Melayro Bogarde on loan for the campaign, with Championship rivals Norwich City also keen.

Bogarde has played as a central defender and defensive midfielder in his career previously, and had a spell out on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

Sepp van den Berg

Another headline you may have missed is that there has been an update in Burnley’s pursuit of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

The youngster is attracting loan attention from Watford, Blackburn and Sheffield United, as per reports, and a decision is expected to be made on his future soon.

That’s according to Alan Nixon via Twitter, who suggests that the deal could be done early next week.

Blackburn have previously been understood to be leading the race for the Dutchman.

Churlinov race

Last but not least, it appears Burnley are in a race against time to get the deal done for Darko Churlinov.

The Clarets are expected to sign the North Macedonian international, however, are in a rush to do so ahead of their clash versus Hull City in midweek, as per The Athletic.

Vincent Kompany’s side have lacked a cutting edge so far this season and they will hope the arrival of another attacking player will help remedy that.