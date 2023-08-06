Highlights Charlie Cresswell is the subject of potential loan interest from two Bundesliga sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt and VFB Stuttgart are currently monitoring the 20-year-old's situation as the Championship season begins.

Cresswell recently signed a four-year deal at Elland Road but did not start the club's Championship opener versus Cardiff City.

It's a really interesting summer for Charlie Cresswell at Leeds United.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall and did rather well, appearing 28 times for the club and a regular at The Den when fit.

With Leeds now back in the Championship, it seems logical that the young defender will finally be given his chance to impress at Elland Road. However, Cresswell was left on the bench for the club's opening league match versus Cardiff City on Sunday, which potentially suggests he will not be first-choice at Elland Road this season.

If that is the case, two German clubs could be on high alert if the latest transfer story surrounding Cresswell proves to be accurate.

What is the latest Charlie Cresswell news at Leeds United?

Indeed, according to reports surfacing this weekend, Cresswell is wanted on loan by two clubs this summer as Leeds weigh up their next move.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that both Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt will check in on Cresswell once the season has begun.

Indeed, Nixon claims the duo could try to sign Cresswell on a loan deal if he does not start at Elland Road this season.

How long does Charlie Cresswell have left on his Leeds United contract?

Any move would of course have to be a loan deal, one assumes, given that Cresswell has recently put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Elland Road.

Just days ago, Leeds United confirmed that Cresswell had signed a new four-year contract with the Whites which sees him tied down until the summer of 2027.

Should Leeds United consider loaning out Charlie Cresswell this summer?

Although he did not start the club's opening Championship clash, there is no chance that Leeds United should be considering loaning out Charlie Cresswell this summer.

Cresswell did come on during the match against Cardiff, for example, and that, combined with the fact he was recently rewarded with a new long-term deal surely shows that he is firmly in Daniel Farke's thinking this season.

Furthermore, when you look at the depth Leeds United have at centre-back this season, it really is not difficult to see Cresswell getting much game time at all, particularly during a gruelling 46-match Championship campaign.

Would a loan move be good for Charlie Cresswell?

It could be argued that having signed a long-term deal with the club, the best thing for Charlie Cresswell now is to stay at Leeds United and look to establish himself as a regular within the Daniel Farke project.

At 20-years-old, there is no rush to be starting week in week out to begin the season, yet it already looks as though he will get significant game time anyway.

Unless Cresswell is going to sit on the bench and make under 20 appearances, or something like that, I'd like to see him remain at Elland Road and fight for his place in the starting XI, a place which he is more than capable of winning.