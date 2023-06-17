Following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of a number of their players.

The latest player to be linked with a move away is Robin Koch.

The German defender, who is 26, has been the subject of transfer talks recently due to a reported clause in his contract that could now see him depart Elland Road on a free transfer following the club's drop to the Championship.

LeedsLive have denied this, and claimed that Koch will not depart for nothing this summer, but a journalist involved in the initial report above - Christian Falk - has doubled down on the clause in his latest reporting on Koch's future.

Latest Robin Koch transfer news

Indeed, Falk has been discussing the 26-year-old's future, with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt now showing an interest in the Leeds United player, as per CaughtOffisde.

In his column, Falk has claimed that the German side have even made a move for the player, by informing him of their interest in signing him.

“Robin Koch is now on the market at Leeds United,” Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“His release clause has become active because of their relegation to the Championship, and despite having a contract in place until 2024 the defender can leave the Elland Road outfit on a free transfer.

“As a result, Eintracht Frankfurt have now lodged their interest with the player, giving him the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga after three years in England.”

How long does Robin Koch have left on his Leeds United contract?

Whether there is a zero transfer fee release clause active as Falk claims, or not one, as LeedsLive report, what is clear is that Koch is still contracted at Elland Road beyond this summer.

Indeed, the German defender, having put pen to paper on a four-year deal when he joined the Whites in 2020, still has one-year remaining on his current contract.

Could Robin Koch move back to the Bundesliga?

Regardless of whether or not Koch does have a free transfer release clause in his contract, it does look as though there is a very real prospect of him departing Leeds this summer given the latest transfer talk.

If that is the case, a move back to Germany and the Bundesliga would make sense.

It is where Leeds signed Koch from in 2020 when he arrived from Freiburg, and where he played all of his football until his move to the Premier League.

Furthermore, given that he is a German national, with caps for the German national side, a move back to his homeland could appeal in that sense, particularly with Euro 2024 set to take place in Germany itself.