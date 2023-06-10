Southampton are more than likely going to lose some of their senior players this summer following their relegation to the Championship, and one of those could be Paul Onuachu.

The 18-cap Nigeria international is wanted by Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, according to a report by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Tavolieri claims that the towering striker is a big target for Stuttgart, who finished 16th in the German top flight last season and narrowly missed out on relegation to the 2. Bundesliga, and that discussions have already begun with the Saints in regards to a potential move to Germany.

Stuttgart lost a man of similar stature in the form of Saša Kalajdžić last summer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it appears that nearly a year on they want to bring in another six foot seven inch striker to add to their options - they aren't alone though in that race.

Who else is interested in Paul Onuachu?

Tavolieri reported a few days ago that Onuachu is expected to leave Southampton this summer, with no shortage of interest in his services.

Union Berlin, a Bundesliga rival of Stuttgart, are believed to be keen on Onuachu and can offer him Champions League football having finished in fourth position in the league, whilst there is interest from Turkey from their champions Galatasaray.

As well as that, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Taawoun are also considering a move for the forward this summer, meaning that is plenty of competition for Onuachu's services.

What is Paul Onuachu's situation at Southampton?

Onuachu signed for Southampton on transfer deadline day in February, with the Saints paying a £15.8 million fee to Belgian outfit Genk for the 29-year-old's services.

Having scored 17 goals in 22 appearances for Genk in 2022-23, Onuachu was supposed to bolster the Saints' attacking options and to help secure their safety in the Premier League.

It did not go down that way however as Onuachu had minimal impact at St Mary's Stadium, playing 11 times and not scoring a single goal as Southampton folded tamely and were relegated to the Championship.

With Russell Martin set to be appointed as the club's new head coach in the near future, Onuachu is likely to be outcasted as the current Swansea City boss likes to play an expansive possession-based game.

That would of course not suit Onuachu given what we have seen of him in his performances, so it would make sense if Southampton cut their losses this summer or loaned him out with his full wages being paid elsewhere.

With three years left to go on his contract at the Saints, clubs are unlikely to stump up the fee or wages that Onuachu will need to move on permanently, so perhaps a loan will be the best course of action.