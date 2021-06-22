Bullish Sheffield Wednesday transfer stance emerges ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday are determined to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer as it was revealed that they have turned down an offer in the region of £400,000 for the attacker.

Having scored nine goals in the Championship last season, the 27-year-old was always going to attract attention following the Owls relegation.

And, that has proven to be the case, with the likes of Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City having all been credited with an interest in recent weeks.

However, it was Millwall who made the first move for Windass, as they saw an offer turned down for the ex-Rangers man, with Yorkshire Live claiming it was around £400k, which would’ve been paid in instalments.

Importantly, the update also states that Wednesday have no intention of cashing in on the influential attacker, as Darren Moore rates Windass highly and wants him to play a crucial role for the team as they try to win promotion next season.

Such a strong stance is risky though, as Windass is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Hillsborough, so he could leave on a free next year.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s no surprise Wednesday have rejected that offer from Millwall as it’s way below his true value, even considering his contract situation.

It’s also pleasing for the fans that the club want to keep Windass as he would be a star player in the third tier if he stayed.

But, it will be interesting to see if that stance remains throughout the summer as it would be a bold move to keep the attacker knowing he could walk away for nothing next year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.