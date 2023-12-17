Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner believes his team deserved a point in the East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town.

Wagner praised his team's work ethic and fighting spirit in the game, which he believes earned them the draw.

Wagner's comments came despite Kieran McKenna feeling that his Ipswich Town side were far the better team in the derby clash.

David Wagner has claimed that Norwich City were deserving of their point against Ipswich Town in Saturday's East Anglian derby.

A brace from Jonathan Rowe, with goals coming either side of half-time, helped secure a 2-2 draw for the Canaries at Portman Road.

Nathan Broadhead had put the hosts in front after 34 minutes before Rowe turned the game around in Norwich’s favour.

However, a 60th-minute strike from Wes Burns secured a point for Tractor Boys, who moved level on points with league leaders Leicester City.

Kieran McKenna: Ipswich considerably better team

After the match, Kieran McKenna claimed his Ipswich side were considerably the better team following the game between the two heated rivals.

“I thought we were the better team by a considerable margin,” he told the media, via the Guardian.

“We created lots and lots of chances, and gave away few chances. The frustration is conceding two goals from hopeful balls that ricocheted around in our box, but beyond that there is lots of positivity to take.

“On another day, if we play that game 10 times over we win it a lot more than that.”

David Wagner: Norwich City deserved point

However, Canaries boss Wagner believes that Norwich were deserving of a point from the game, hailing his team’s performance.

The German was pleased with how his side fought, praising their spirit as worthy of a big derby game.

"I'm absolutely delighted for the shift and the effort the players put in on the pitch," said Wagner, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"The work ethic and fighting spirit was top-class, which is why we deserve this point.

"It's exactly what you have to show in a derby, I think there was everything in the game; the lead changed and there was a lot of battle.

"You've seen why they are a good side and why they have such a good home record.

"If you can't win it, you have to make sure that you don't lose it and this is exactly what the players have done.

“A fantastic result."

Norwich City league position

Ipswich missed the chance to go above the Foxes in the table before their clash with Birmingham City on Monday following the 2-2 draw with the Canaries.

Norwich are now 10th in the Championship table following the result at Portman Road.

The gap to the play-off places is four points as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Wagner’s position at Carrow Road was previously under intense pressure, but a four game unbeaten run in recent weeks has helped ease the concerns over his role at the club.

The 52-year-old is hoping to guide the team to a promotion push this season as he approaches 12 months in charge.

Next up for Wagner is a home clash against his former side Huddersfield Town on 23 December.

An important performance for Wagner

The draw at Ipswich will help earn Wagner some credit from the club’s supporters after the tide started to turn against him earlier this year.

Norwich will be disappointed to see Ipswich leapfrog them in the pecking order of English football this season, but Saturday was a moral victory over the Tractor Boys.

McKenna’s side have been relentless this term, but were unable to get a home win in their first derby clash in four years.

Ipswich are now 13 derby games without a win, so fans will be delighted Wagner maintained this run against their rivals.