Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has said his team have ‘no more excuses’ as they search for their first league win of the season.

Rovers currently sit bottom of League One after six matches having scored the joint fewest goals in the division.

“No more excuses,” Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press.

“There’s only probably Matt Smith, who has had Covid and when I look at his intensity and acceleration, he’s probably still suffering a little bit from it. Apart from that, no more excuses.

“Apart from Jon Taylor (Injury), Fejiri Okenabirhie (Injury) and Cameron John (Injury), we’ve got a decent enough squad to start winning football matches.”

Ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Morecambe, Wellens vowed his side would go ‘full throttle’.

“The message this week is to go for it, to be expressive, to bomb forward, to get numbers in the box, to pass forward, to run forward, if you’ve got space to drive into we drive, suck people in and play around them,” he said.

“We’re going to go full throttle at the weekend.”

Wellens explained he now feels he has the squad to play the style of football he wants.

“We’re not going to sit off like we did at Wigan because obviously we’ve got another week’s training into Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo.

“We can pick a team now where everyone is in the right position. Rodrigo Vilca has trained really well and he comes into contention and all of a sudden we look like we’ve got some good options.”

The Verdict

Having suffered a bout of Covid in pre-season, it’s perhaps no surprise that Rovers have been unable to play the high intensity style of football Richie Wellens wants them to play so far this season.

With only Matt Smith still suffering with the consequences of the illness, players returning from injury, and new signings getting fitter by the day, it’ll be interesting to see whether Wellens’ full throttle approach now converts into some much needed points on the board for Doncaster Rovers.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Doncaster Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Doncaster Rovers' first goal of this season? Charlie Seaman Aidan Barlow Ben Close Kyle Knoyle