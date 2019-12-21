‘Bullied’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as winless run continues with Huddersfield defeat

Nottingham Forest supporters have been in agreement that the Reds were not good enough to deserve anything out of the game, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side were second best for the first hour at Huddersfield, as the hosts controlled the game and caused problems for the Reds with their physicality, and that saw them take a 2-0 lead with goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie, which ultimately proved too much for Forest to turnaround in the closing minutes.

The Reds did at least produce a reaction in the final twenty minutes of the game, pulling a goal back through Joe Worrall, but Lamouchi’s side were unable to find a second as they pushed for a late equaliser, meaning they are now winless in their last five Championship matches.

Forest have lost three of those matches which has seen them drop out of the play-off places, and continue the worrying trend of poor results in December that has affected their prospects of pushing for promotion over the last few seasons, and Lamouchi will be needing to address that if he is going to be able to get his side back on track.

Lamouchi’s sides strong start to the season was built on the foundations of a solid defence, but over the last few weeks the Reds have started to look vulnerable defensively, having now shipped nine goals in their last five matches, which is something that they will need to change over the next few weeks.

Here then, we take a look at what Nottingham Forest fans have had to say about their defeat at Huddersfield on social media…

December is here and the down fall is well on the way… We sadly all know how this will end! 😞 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) December 21, 2019

Simply not good enough — Kieren (@kingkieren10) December 21, 2019

Serious question why can we not play like the last 25 for the whole game — Mark Allen (@Markallen2003) December 21, 2019

Weak defense once again, that's worrying. Attack got better but definitely need a couple new players upfront on January. And Chema can't play left back when you need to bring him to attacking positions — Seminare (@alienduc3) December 21, 2019

Massive mistake in the summer not buying another proven goal scorer. We only have one way to play and when that doesn’t work we have no alternatives! Should have kept Daryl Murphy. — Kazza (@Neurotica0) December 21, 2019

Couldn’t handle the physical side of the game and were bullied by them all game. Call them cheats but they won, need to toughen up and move onto the next game. Could’ve done with more steel in the middle, Ryan Yates would be perfect. Need 3 points in our next game #YouReds — MightyMir (@RLad69) December 21, 2019

Not got the mental strength. — ivan merritt (@MezMerritt) December 21, 2019

Does sabri know his best team?? — TS (@Official_GO180) December 21, 2019