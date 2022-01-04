Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City News

‘Building and addressing position issues,’ ‘Announce the title’ – These Bradford fans discuss new arrival

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bradford City have announced the signing of Dion Pereira from Luton Town on loan for the rest of this season, with Bantams fans taking to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the move.

The Valley Parade side currently sit 12th in the League Two table and will be hoping to at least try and climb it in the second half of the season and set some good foundations for next year, if nothing else.

Pereira will be looking to be a part of that, then, as he joins from the Hatters on a loan deal that will last for the duration of the rest of the campaign, all being well.

Naturally, Bradford fans were always going to react to this news, especially with it being their first foray into the winter market, and so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in response to the signing…

