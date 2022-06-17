“Build that confidence” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on West Brom midfielder ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Arriving from Barnsley after playing a starring role in their extraordinary 2020/21 campaign, Alex Mowatt emerged as one of the Championship’s most eye-catching signings last summer when he arrived at West Brom.

Adapting to life at The Hawthorns well initially, he was unable to maintain that early form throughout the duration of the campaign.

The evidently-talented midfielder featured 34 times in the Championship last time out and will be eager to get the new campaign underway.

Assessing last season’s performance from the midfielder and looking ahead to the new term, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I’ve seen him a few times. I think he’s a good player.

“Like you say, he struggled when West Brom struggled. When they were flying, you know, he was playing very, very well.

“So like I said, once Ismael left, there seemed to be a kind of spiral of going down and I think Steve Bruce will be looking to just build that confidence.”

The verdict

Possessing a wand of a left foot, and having excellent levels of intelligence, Mowatt is someone who quite easily could play an integral role at The Hawthorns next season if Albion are to mount a promotion push.

As Palmer quite rightly says, Mowatt’s struggles coincided with West Brom’s decline, but with a full pre-season ahead of him, and with Bruce having time on his side, it would be no shock to see Mowatt at his very best very soon.

Having a player like John Swift in the side could also work well for Mowatt, with the two seeing the game in a different way to most, possessing excellent levels of vision.

Showing glimpses of the pure quality he has, he will be hoping to show it on a more consistent basis when the new campaign gets underway.