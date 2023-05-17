Luton Town are heading to Wembley after their overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit by beating Sunderland 2-0 at Kenilworth Road last night.

Rob Edwards' side are the highest-ranked team in the play-offs, having finished third in the Championship in 2022/23, but were beaten by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

They produced a brutal display in last night's decisive second leg at Kenilworth Road - overpowering Sunderland and scoring twice from set pieces to book their place in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Hatters, who were playing non-league football less than a decade ago, are now just 90 minutes away from the Premier League.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to make Luton Town history

Remarkably midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has been there for the whole ride - first joining the club in 2013 and featuring for them in the National League, League Two, League One, and the Championship.

The 29-year-old, who started and played a key role in last night's victory, will become the first player to go from non-league football to the top flight with the same club if the Hatters win at Wembley at the end of the month.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's message to Luton Town fans

He had a message for Luton supporters after last night's game - taking control of the club's social media account and recording a video from on the pitch at Kenilworth Road.

Luton fans must be on cloud nine at the moment so it's no surprise that they're loving his message.

