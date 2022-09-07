“Bugging me now” – Grant McCann outlines Peterborough United player frustration

Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has had a frustrating start to life on loan at Peterborough United.

Grant McCann is looking for answers this week and is set to hold talks with Hull regarding Cartwright after a reoccurring thigh injury has seen the keeper play just one game this season.

Cartwright joined The Posh on the 17th of June but has only managed to make his competitive debut last Tuesday against Stevenage in the Papa John’s Trophy, playing the 90 minutes in a 2-1 defeat. Though on Friday the keeper would pull up once again putting him back on the sidelines, causing McCann to take action becoming frustrated with the situation.

As quoted by the Hull Daily Mail, McCann would comment on the situation saying: “Unfortunately, Harvey has felt his thigh again which is really, really annoying for us. He played on Tuesday, he trained on Thursday but then he went out yesterday (September 2nd) and just felt it again.

“Its bugging me now and I’m going to speak to Hull about it because something is not right. He’s had treatment here and he’s seen the physios at Hull, there’s something underlying there and it’s really frustrating Harvey. I hope we can get some answers early next week.”

McCann continued saying: “He’s a top keeper and it’s an irritating issue that we’ve got at the moment and no one seems to be able to get to the bottom of it. We need to get him back fit as we need that competition back in the goalkeeping department.”

The Verdict

Peterborough will definitely want Cartwright fit and up to speed as soon as possible. As mentioned by McCann, competition is key as a goalkeeper to avoid complacency.

The 20-year-old is a talented player and highly regarded at the MKM Stadium, he won’t want his long term career stunted by reoccurring injuries. Hull and Peterborough will have to come to the root of the problem soon so the correct physio regiment and training can be done to hopefully avoid the injury continuing to be an issue long term.

