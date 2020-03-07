‘Bugger’, ‘Doesn’t look good’ – These Leeds United fans react to big Kalvin Phillips news

Elland Road plays host to Leeds United’s meeting with Huddersfield Town this afternoon, with the Whites looking to motor on in their quest for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are on a four game winning streak that’s left them five points clear of Fulham and the chasing-pack in the play-offs, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side not conceding a goal in that run.

Yet, Leeds have been dealt a blow this afternoon, with Kalvin Phillips missing through injury; Gaetano Berardi steps into the starting XI to replace Bielsa’s midfielder.

📋 One change to the #LUFC side which defeated Hull City 4-0, as Gaetano Berardi replaces Kalvin Phillips — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 7, 2020

That means it is Illan Meslier in goal once more, with Luke Ayling, Berardi, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas looking like the back-four.

Ben White steps into the Phillips role in midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez ahead of him.

Despite Tyler Roberts’ two goals last weekend, Patrick Bamford leads the line, with support from Jack Harrison and Helder Costa out wide.

Here, we take a look at the Leeds reaction to the team news, with the absence of Phillips the major talking point…

Oh dear!

What's up with Kalvin Philips 🙁 — nigel stanley (@nigelLUFC) March 7, 2020

Noooooooooo 🍍😭🥺 — Becca Richardson 💙💛 (@BeccaRi41043767) March 7, 2020

Doesn’t look good for phillips. Still carrying that knock from Reading game. — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) March 7, 2020

Side! Disappointing to lose Phillips but Berardi has been fantastic lately. — BecchioWellPlaced (@RyanLUFC91) March 7, 2020

WHERE IS KALVIN LADS — Max 💙💛 (@VidukaEra) March 7, 2020

Announce Phillips Coronavirus — Páudi H. (@paudi_lufc) March 7, 2020

We’re not a one man team. Everyone needs to calm down — Jay (@jdwinter_) March 7, 2020

Bugger, really need Phillips back every game — IsThatConfirmed (@IsThatConfirmed) March 7, 2020