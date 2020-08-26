Buendia update cools Norwich speculation for now

Emiliano Buendia is still part of Norwich’s tour of Germany and has only missed their fixture with Dynamo Dresden because of injury, not because of any impending transfer move, as per Michael Bailey on Twitter.

The attacking midfielder has massive talent and it would be no shock to see sides queuing up to take a look at him this summer window.

Indeed, the Canaries will be wanting to keep a hold of him for their return to the Championship in 2020/21 and, so far, it looks as though they are on course to do that.

A concerned fan asked Bailey whether his omission from the team for this afternoon’s game was a hint at a transfer move but the Norwich reporter has played it down and indicated it’s purely down to injury:

He’s here and seems fine. Just not in the playing squad. He was momentarily worried about his ankle v SC Verl, so may just be a precaution from that I’d imagine. #NCFC https://t.co/JRQWINGBa8 — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) August 26, 2020

The Verdict

We’re at that part of the year where anything could be a sign of a move being on the horizon and Norwich fans know a player like Buendia is bound to potentially be one that attracts interest from other clubs.

Right now, though, the Yellows are keeping a pretty decent grip on him and, with the players they have added this summer too, they are looking strong for next season.

Of course, there’s still time in the window for things to change but they’ll be content enough with this update.

QUIZ: Are these 18 Norwich City facts TRUE or actually FALSE?

1 of 18 Norwich City fans' song 'On the Ball, City' was written in 1890, and is the oldest football chant in the world - true or false? True False