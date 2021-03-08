Buendia, Christie & Helik nominated for FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award

We are closing in on the business end of the Championship season, with most sides now left with 11 more games to play.

Supporters may not yet be back in stadiums but the action from England’s second-tier over the past month has been packed full of drama and excitement.

There were some scintillating individual performers in February and six of the best feature on the shortlist for the FLW Fans’ Player of the Month award. Before you cast your vote, we’ve outlined why they’ve been nominated.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers

Nominee: Daniel Bachmann

After a slight wobble during the festive period, Watford got their push for the top two well and truly back on track in February.

With Ben Foster sidelined due to injury, Bachmann stepped up for the Hornets and was excellent last month – keeping three clean sheets and made 15 saves.

The 26-year-old looks set to be a key man in Watford’s promotion push and could well be playing his way above Foster in the pecking order.

The Defenders

Nominees: Cyrus Christie, Michał Helik

The Fulham loanee has caught some flak from Forest fans at points this season but in February he really took his performances to a new level and showed them just what a quality player he is.

Things started to click for the Reds last month, winning four of their six Championship games, and Christie’s performances on the right flank were key.

As well as helping Forest keep four clean sheets, the defender also had an impact going forward – making seven key passes.

Barnsley started their remarkable recent run in February as they look to defy the odds and secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

The Tykes have got some hugely exciting attacking players but Helik’s performances at the heart of defence cannot be ignored.

The 25-year-old produced some dominant displays last month and proved a nuisance in the opposition box as well – helping his side keep three clean sheets and scoring a goal himself.

The Midfielders

Nominee: Emiliano Buendía

Norwich extended their lead at the top of the Championship in February, winning five games on the bounce to close out the month, and Buendia was their catalyst throughout.

The playmaker has been in sumptuous form all season and showcased his qualities as both a creator and a goalscorer last month – scoring twice and adding four assists.

The Canaries look set to return to the Premier League but you feel they may have a battle on their hands keeping Buendia in the summer, such has been the quality of his performances this term.

The Forwards

Nominee: Ivan Toney, Kieffer Moore

Toney was unplayable in February, tormenting defences up and down the Championship and spearheading Brentford’s promotion push.

The striker’s first season at this level has been unbelievable and last month was arguably the pinnacle.

Not only did the 24-year-old score six times to move him well clear in the Championship golden boot race but he also added three assists. Remarkable.

Cardiff were near-unstoppable in February, taking 19 points from a possible 21 as the side found their groove under new boss Mick McCarthy.

The performances of their powerful target man were key to that and he continued to show what a fantastic addition he has been, scoring five goals and taking 17 shots in total.

Opposition defenders just could not handle him and that was a key factor in the Bluebirds flying up the table and into the top six.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.