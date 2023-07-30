This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are keeping tabs on Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees are said to have watched James in action during pre-season, while he also has interest from Premier League and Italian clubs.

However, James is "happy to stay" at St Andrew's despite the speculation surrounding his future as the Blues are able to offer him first-team football.

James scored one goal in 37 appearances for John Eustace's side last season and while many of his minutes came as a substitute, he is set to play a big part in the upcoming campaign.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Wales at international level in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in March.

Would Jordan James be a good signing for Everton?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on James' potential move to Goodison Park.

James Reeves

James would be an excellent signing for the Toffees.

Sean Dyche's side are short on numbers in midfield and with uncertainty over the future of Amadou Onana, their options could be depleted further.

There may be question marks over whether James is ready for Premier League football immediately, particularly in the pressure of what could be another relegation battle at Goodison Park next season, but he is a player with huge potential and he could become a key part of the Everton side for years to come.

At 19, James has plenty of room for improvement and if he continues his development, the Toffees could potentially sell him for big money in the future which would ease their financial concerns, so he would be a shrewd long-term investment.

James may not be guaranteed regular first-team football on Merseyside which could prove to be a stumbling block, but if he is willing to make the switch, this is a deal that Everton should pursue.

Ben Wignall

Compared to the links with Adam Wharton this summer, I'm not too sure about James' immediate chances of getting Premier League football with the Toffees should they make a move.

With Wharton, I am certain that he is very much in the Alex Scott of Bristol City mould that he could make the step up to the top flight this season and get minutes, whether that is from the very start or if he's eased in gradually.

James however I don't think would - he's showed glimpses of his talent for Birmingham and has 58 appearances to his name in the first-team, but John Eustace only really used him as a substitute last season for the most part.

In my eyes, James needs a season as a regular starter in Birmingham's team to fully establish himself and to make him a better, more consistent player, but maybe Everton are seeing the potential in him and would have plans to loan the teenager back to the Blues for a year to see how he does.

Everton need to focus on the now for me and not the future, so for now I think they should steer clear of trying to sign James as their budget could be better spent elsewhere.