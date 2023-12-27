The top two in the Championship faced off on Boxing Day as Ipswich Town welcomed Leicester City to Portman Road, and the hosts got a deserved point very late on in the contest.

The Tractor Boys had 19 shots against the table-topping Foxes, who were leading 1-0 thanks to Stephy Mavididi's first-half effort, but a Sam Morsy strike from distance in the 93rd minute which deflected off Jannik Vestergaard salvaged a share of the spoils for Kieran McKenna's side.

It came after Southampton closed the gap on them to four points earlier on in the afternoon thanks to their 5-0 demolition job of Swansea City, but the late point gained extended it back to five, although the crushing defeat at Leeds United over the weekend made sure that things are a lot tighter now.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 24 31 59 2 Ipswich Town 24 15 53 3 Southampton 24 14 48 4 Leeds United 24 18 45 5 West Brom 24 12 39 6 Sunderland 24 6 36

And on Friday night they will welcome struggling Queens Park Rangers to Portman Road, who after a bit of an exciting start under Marti Cifuentes following his appointment in late October have reverted somewhat to type with recent results.

Following a 2-0 win over Hull on December 9, the Hoops have not win in their next four outings, with one draw and three losses in that time - two of those defeats have come to relegation rivals Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday - their task doesn't get any easier this week either.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P GD Pts 20 Millwall 24 -5 26 21 Huddersfield Town 24 -14 25 22 QPR 24 -15 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 24 -22 16 24 Rotherham United 24 -26 16

Prutton: Ipswich should secure win over QPR

Sky Sports presenter and former EFL midfielder David Prutton believes that despite a tough last couple of matches, Kieran McKenna's side should be too strong for their opposition in the form of the Hoops, who have started to falter once more after a promising start under Cifuentes.

"Ipswich may have seen the gap close again from below, but the way they took a point off Leicester will feel like a win," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"They will be buzzing as they prepare for another big game at Portman Road.

"The QPR bubble may have burst a little. Just one point from their last three games, all against sides they would be hoping to beat.

"There is a gap again to the sides outside the bottom three. And it could get bigger because Ipswich should win this. 2-1."

Ipswich and QPR team news ahead of clash

Ipswich have been handed a blow ahead of the visit of the R's with the news that Sam Morsy will be missing through suspension.

The FA have charged the Egypt international with a breach of rule E3.1 following a win earlier on in the month against Middlesbrough, which relates to acting in an improper manner and/or the abuse of a match official in or around the changing rooms.

Ipswich will also be missing striker George Hirst, who limped off against Leicester with a hamstring issue, and whilst the severity is not yet known, it's unlikely that he will be fit.

QPR meanwhile could end up welcoming back midfielder Jack Colback, who has been missing since early December through a muscle injury, but there is no new injury doubts for Cifuentes to contend with.