Key Takeaways Wycombe Wanderers beat Crawley Town 2-1 in Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy scored for Wycombe, Showunmi for Crawley.

Wycombe progresses to knockout stages, last year's finalists may enjoy another run.

Wycombe Wanderers beat Crawley Town 2-1 to seal their place in the knockout stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Goals from Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy called out Tola Showunmi's leveller.

Wycombe had the first chance of the game. A Matt Butcher cross found Alex Hartridge, who volleyed straight at Connel Trueman. The goal came seconds later though, as one year and one day after suffering a serious ACL injury, Brandon Hanlan scored for the Blues again. He darted into the box, past the defenders and left Trueman no chance with a low finish.

Crawley then equalized just ten minutes later. Striker Showunmi was alert to steer in a rebound after Jack Roles' initial strike from the edge of the box was saved by Shamal George. The former Louisville City striker was on hand to turn the loose ball home.

Roles was then involved once again. The midfielder danced his way past the Wycombe defence before his shot was charged down. George was left helpless as he watched the ball thankfully trickle wide of his post.

George made up for a mistake, when his loose pass from the back gave the visitors a free shot at goal. The summer signing scrambled across his goal to parry the effort over.

Wycombe then regained the lead through Luke Leahy. Hanlan won the free-kick right on the edge of the Crawley box and the result was never in question. The number ten curled the ball into the top left corner of Trueman's net.

The half ended with Wanderers 2-1 up, which was a fair reflection of the first 45 minutes. It set up a winner-takes-all scenario for the second period, that could still have gone either way.

The Chairboys had the chance to make it 3-1 early in the second period, as a handball from Benjamin Tanimu in the box gifted the hosts a penalty. Leahy couldn't convert though, as Trueman tipped it onto the bar and the rebound went wide. A poor effort by the midfielder's usually high standards.

The first changes came bang on the hour mark. Matt Bloomfield brought off Hanlan, Bez Lubala, Ryan Tafazolli, and David Wheeler. In their places came Richard Kone, Dan Udoh, Fred Onyedinma and Josh Scowen. Rob Elliot opted for just the two changes, bringing on Will Swan for Rafiq Khaleel, and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy for Sonny Fish.

The second half was a tight affair, as neither side really asked too many questions of the other. Kone's header wide ten minutes from time could've sealed it for the hosts, but he steered it just wide. There was a lengthy pause, as Scowen required treatment following a challenge where the substitute was wiped out. Aaron Morley had to replace the injured man.

Swan had a great chance to level the game in stoppage time. A powerful ball into the box was glanced towards goal by the substitute, but he got a bit too much on it and lifted the ball over George's bar.

That was it for the action at Adams Park, as Wycombe progressed to the knockout stages. Last year's finalists will have the chance to enjoy a solid run in the competition again. The Chairboys also enter the international break off the back of a victory, which will be a welcome boost.

Player ratings

Wycombe Wanderers

S. George - 5

J. Grimmer - 7

R. Tafazolli - 5 (Substituted with J. Scowen 60')

D. Skura - 6

A. Hartridge - 6

M. Butcher - 6

C. Humphreys - 6

L. Leahy - 6

D. Wheeler - 6 (Substituted with F. Onyedinma 60')

B. Hanlan - 8 (Substituted with R. Kone 60')

B. Lubala - 6 (Substituted with D. Udoh 60')

Substitutes:

D. Udoh - 6

J. Scowen - 6 (Substituted with A.Morley 88')

R. Kone - 6

F. Onyedinma - 6

A. Morley - N/A

Crawley Town

C. Trueman - 8

B. Tanimu - 4

J. Mukena - 6

C. Barker - 6

R. Khaleel - 6 (Substituted with W. Swan 60')

J. Kelly - 6 (Substituted with B. Ibrahim 77')

C. Bragg - 6 (Substituted with T. John-Jules 67')

J. Roles - 7

A. Adeyemo - 6 (Substituted with P. Camara 77')

S. Fish - 6 (Substituted with R. Hepburn-Murphy 60')

T. Showunmi - 6

Substitutes:

W. Swan - 6

R. Hepburn-Murphy - 6

T. John-Jules - 6

P. Camara - 6

B. Ibrahim - 6

Match reaction and attendance to follow.