Bryson in, Brayford out: The dream Derby County XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

Derby County have endured plenty of ups and downs over the years, with the days of the club playing their football in the Premier League feeling like a distant memory.

The Rams are currently playing in the Championship though, and have struggled for a positive run of results in the second-tier this term under the management of Wayne Rooney.

They’re currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Derby beat Luton Town 2-0 in their most recent match, which ended a run of seven matches without a win for Rooney’s side.

The club have had their fair share of players over the years that have impressed in their time with the club, whilst others have struggled to make a significant impact.

We take a look at the dream Derby County XI from the last decade, but do you agree?

