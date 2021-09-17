Bryan starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Reading on Saturday

Fulham will be looking to continue their fine start to this Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday as they play host to Reading at Craven Cottage.

The Whites ran out as resounding 4-1 winners against Birmingham City earlier in the week and once again showcased exactly why they are many people’s favourites for promotion in the second tier.

Harry Wilson has settled in seamlessly in West London, whilst Aleksander Mitrovic continues to prove to be the best striker in the league after hitting several goals already this term.

Marco Silva will now be looking for his side to put in another impressive performances against a Reading side who have been very inconsistent so far.

24 questions about some of Fulham’s best-ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What nationality is Gordon Davies? Welsh Scottish Irish English

Here, we take a look at the predicted Fulham starting eleven that could face the Royals tomorrow afternoon.

Paulo Gazzaniga will once again be between the sticks for the Whites as he continues to be a commanding presence at the back.

In defence, Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi should once again continue as the full backs, with Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo once again keeping things tight at the heart of the backline.

In midfield Harrison Reed will act as the main ball winner, with the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Nathaniel Chalobah playing in the more advanced roles of the three.

Out wide, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Wilson will look to provide much of the creativity for their side, with both players liking to equally cut inside onto their favoured foot or drive down the flank to put in a cross.

Meanwhile Mitrovic will once again act as the lone striker as he looks to add to his tally of six goals in his opening seven league games.