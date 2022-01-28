Bryan starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Fulham take on Blackpool this weekend at Craven Cottage as they look to continue their latest winning run in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Cottagers have been flying along this season and despite a blip around the festive period where a lot of draws were recorded, they very much remain the side to beat in the second tier.

Indeed, they have quality throughout their squad and that is demonstrated by the likely line-up they’ll be able to play this weekend against Blackpool, despite international call-ups and injuries hitting areas of the squad.

Kenny Tete is out injured whilst Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid are representing their respective nations at the moment, so none of them will feature.

Denis Odoi and Joe Bryan could be the full-backs, then, whilst Harry Wilson will hope to shake off an illness to start, as will striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who saw Rodrigo Muniz ably deputise for him last time out.

Here’s the predicted XI:

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No