Bryan Robson signed goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer from Bradford City in 1997, and what the Australian international would accomplish over the following 11 years on Teesside would ensure he'd forge a legacy as one of Boro's greatest ever players, and indeed pieces of business.

Signed as a 23-year-old for a fee understood to be worth £1.3m, Schwarzer made the move to the North East a fairly unknown quantity, having only spent one season in English football with then second tier side Bradford.

Making the step-up to the Premier League with Middlesbrough would be a big jump for the young shot-stopper, but it wouldn't be long before Boro supporters realised that they'd unearthed a gem.

So when it was time for him to say his goodbyes in 2008, there was a fear among the fanbase that the club may struggle to find someone of his ilk again, and in truth, they never really have.

Football League World takes a look back at Schwarzer's time on Teesside, from cup glory and heartbreak to some iconic saves in the biggest of moments, and why there should be no doubting of his title as a Middlesbrough legend.

Schwarzer quickly establishes himself as Boro's number one

Some players are afforded the luxury of time to bed into their new surroundings, others are thrown straight into the deep end. For Schwarzer at Middlesbrough, it was certainly the latter.

With both Gary Walsh and Ben Roberts alternating between the sticks, Boro needed a stable and reliable pair of hands between the sticks in order to provide Robson with a goalkeeper he could comfortably call his number one.

In the same month that he signed with the club in February 1997, Robson would entrust his new recruit to start in the League Cup semi-final first leg vs Stockport County. Schwarzer would keep a clean sheet, as Boro won the match 2-0.

He'd passed his first test with flying colours, and would get the nod once again for the League Cup final vs Leicester City, which ended up going to a replay - as was the format in those days - after a last minute Emile Heskey goal in extra-time levelled the scores at 1-1.

Schwarzer would pick up an injury following that game and thus was unavailable for the replay, a game in which Boro would lose 1-0. Middlesbrough were also relegated from the Premier League that season due to a controversial points deduction.

That following 1997/98 season saw Boro's Australian firmly cement himself as the number one goalkeeper, as Middlesbrough secured an instant return to the Premier League.

Schwarzer writes himself into Middlesbrough legend

Come the 2003/04 season, Schwarzer had tasted yet another defeat in the League Cup final in a Middlesbrough shirt, as Boro lost the 1998 final to Chelsea by two goals to nil.

He'd continued to play the vast majority of Boro's Premier League fixtures, and after playing every minute in their League Cup campaign in the 2003/04 season, Schwarzer and Middlesbrough had the chance to banish their cup demons once again.

Bolton Wanderers were their opponents this time, with Cardiff's Millennium Stadium providing the backdrop to what would become one of Middlesbrough's finest days in their history.

A rare howler from Schwarzer at 2-0 gave Bolton a pathway back into the match, as Kevin Davies' shot from just outside the right of the box but on a tight angle, beat the Australian on his near post and brought the score to 2-1.

But, in what was a mark of his class and composure, Schwarzer wouldn't allow that mistake to be the catalyst for a Wanderers comeback, and made a number of fantastic saves in the remainder of the game to ensure Middlesbrough's 128-year wait for silverware would come to an end.

Fast-forward to the end of the following season, and after suffering defeat to Sporting in the UEFA Cup round of 16, Boro's European adventure looked to have been limited to one season.

Middlesbrough went to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the 2004/05 campaign to take on Manchester City, who needed to win to snatch seventh place from Boro, and claim the final UEFA Cup spot at the Teessider's expense.

So, with the scores level at 1-1 in the final minutes of the game, City were awarded a penalty kick. Robbie Fowler stepped up to take it, as Middlesbrough supporters cursed their luck, and prayed for a miracle...

Schwarzer answered those prayers, as he dived to his left to grab hold of Fowler's attempt. It would turn out to be one of the most important and iconic saves in the club's history, as it provided the springboard for Middlesbrough's memorable UEFA Cup run that took them all the way to the final the following year.

"Big Aussie" remains Boro's goalkeeping gold standard

When the summer of 2008 rolled around, Schwarzer was out of contract at the Riverside, and despite being offered a new one-year contract, he decided to call time on his Middlesbrough career.

Schwarzer's Boro career stats, per Transfermarkt Appearances Clean sheets 438 134

During a spell which lasted a little over 11 years, Schwarzer became the club's all-time most capped player whilst contracted to Middlesbrough, as he made 51 appearances for Australia during his time on Teesside.

He instilled confidence in his defenders, as they knew they were in safe hands with him behind them, and when Boro needed him most, he so often heeded the call.

It is with little doubt that had he stayed with the club for the duration of his playing career, Schwarzer would be sitting at the top of the list as the club's all-time appearance maker.

That wasn't to be the case, however, but what he achieved during his time with Middlesbrough was enough to have him considered by many as Boro's greatest ever goalkeeper, and a true club legend.