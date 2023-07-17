Millwall will be hoping to challenge for the Championship play-offs once again next season.

The Lions spent much of last season inside the top six, but they dropped out on the final day of the campaign as they suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, despite leading 3-1 at half time.

Gary Rowett has brought in two new additions so far this summer, with striker Kevin Nisbet and defender Joe Bryan arriving from Hibernian and Fulham respectively, while Scott Malone and Mason Bennett have departed the club at the end of their contracts.

Millwall get their campaign underway with a tough trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the season continues, we looked at the strongest starting line-up Rowett could currently field.

What is the best Millwall XI currently at Gary Rowett's disposal?

Rowett operated for a 4-2-3-1 formation for much of last season, but he has been known to play with three at the back on occasions and he could opt for that system in the upcoming campaign.

George Long replaced Bartosz Bialkowski as the Lions' number one goalkeeper in September and he is likely to retain his place between the sticks next season, although that could change with the club said to be closing in on the signing of Mark Travers on loan from Bournemouth.

Travers won promotion from the Championship with the Cherries in the 2021-22 season and he should become first choice if he makes the move to The Den.

Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper formed a solid defensive partnership last term and they could be joined by Murray Wallace, who has featured at left-back in recent years, in the back three.

Millwall have been linked with a move for Burnley defender Luke McNally, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry City and if they seal a deal for the 23-year-old, he will likely be a regular starter.

Danny McNamara should line up at right-wing back up, with new signing Bryan on the left and the wing-back role could be perfectly suited to the 29-year-old given his attacking quality.

Billy Mitchell and George Saville could form a midfield duo, but after an injury-disrupted campaign, Ryan Leonard could have an important part to play this season and will be pushing to start.

Zian Flemming was the Lions' key man last season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions after his £1.75 million move from Fortuna Sittard last summer and Rowett will be desperately hoping he can call upon the services of the Dutchman.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley have had four bids rejected for Flemming and he is also attracting interest from Lazio and Sevilla, but should he remain at The Den, he will again feature in the number 10 role.

Tom Bradshaw enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as he scored 16 goals and Rowett will be able to ease some of the pressure on the striker by pairing him up with new signing Nisbet, who scored 12 goals in 20 games for Hibernian last term.